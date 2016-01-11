(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 11 (Fitch) Continued appreciation of the U.S.
Dollar (USD)
relative to the euro would affect net exports, with knock-on
effects for GDP
growth and several corporate industrial sectors, according to a
new study by
Fitch Ratings and Oxford Analytica.
"Central bank efforts to boost growth in developed markets may
become more
complicated, and industrial corporates could feel the pinch
assuming monetary
policies continue to diverge," says Eileen Fahey, Fitch Ratings'
Chief Credit
Officer.
The median company in Fitch's sample of industrial corporates
could see revenue
shifts of 2-3% annually based on a 20% currency swing in either
direction
between the USD/Euro, though more export-driven companies and
industries may be
subject to substantially more revenue volatility.
"Currency movements could further impact revenues in 2016 for
companies with a
significant amount of revenue tied to exports, particularly
those in the capital
goods, natural resources and oil & gas space which already face
demand pressures
from slower global growth and low commodities prices," says
James Batterman,
Managing Director, Credit Policy.
To date, companies in the eurozone have been the primary
beneficiary of a
stronger USD, primarily via stronger imports. However, further
depreciation of
the euro could drive stronger Eurozone net exports through 2017,
supporting
corporate revenues and earnings. Russian steel ore/potash
companies, for
example, have pocketed significant domestic receipts despite low
commodity
prices.
Other industrial sectors included in Fitch's study include
autos,
transportation, and chemicals.
The full report, "The Strong USD: Implications from Europe vs.
the U.S.," is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
The Strong USD: Implications for Europe and the U.S. (Background
Analysis of the
Impact on the Broader Economy and Nonfinancial Corporates)
here
