(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the ratings of 26 co-operative banks after they were merged during 2015 into other members of the Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe (GFG, Germany's cooperative banking group, AA-/Stable/F1+). In 2015 three members of the GFG were also dissolved. Fitch rates all 1,033 members of the group's institutional protection scheme (IPS), in line with Fitch's Global Bank Rating Criteria. Members include largely small, regional Volks- and Raiffeisenbanks and GFG's central institutions, DZ BANK AG (Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank) and WGZ BANK AG (Westdeutsche Genossenschafts-Zentralbank). KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings were withdrawn because the 29 banks and institutions no longer exist as separate entities following their merger into GFG. As a result Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of the below issuers. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable The list of banks whose Long- and Short-term IDRs at 'AA-' with Stable Outlook and 'F1+' respectively were withdrawn are as follows: Volksbank Oelde-Ennigerloh-Neubeckum eG Volksbank Kaunitz eG RBank Raiffeisenbank Gross-Rohrheim eG Volksbank Nahe-Schaumberg eG VR Bank Saarpfalz eG Raiffeisenbank Heidenheimer Alb eG Korber Bank eG Raiffeisenbank Weissacher Tal eG VR-Bank Alb eG Volksbank Balingen eG Raiffeisenbank Weil und Umgebung eG Raiffeisenbank suedoestl. Starnberger See eG Raiffeisenbank Lech-Ammersee eG VR-Bank Burghausen-Muehldorf eG Raiffeisenbank Dietenhofen eG VR-Bank Rothenburg o.d.Tbr. eG Geraer Bank eG Volksbank Hildesheim eG Heinsberger Volksbank AG Raiffeisenbank eG Aldenhoven Raiffeisenbank Haunetal eG Volksbank Hochwald-Saarburg eG Raiffeisenbank Oberessendorf eG Raiffeisenbank Eberhardzell-Ummendorf eG Volksbank Neu-Ulm eG VR-Bank Rhoen-Grabfeld eG The list of members of GFG whose Long- and Short-term IDRs of 'AA-' with Stable Outlook and 'F1+' respectively were withdrawn because the entities were dissolved are as follows: Quoniam Asset Management GmbH Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH Union Investment Institutional GmbH Contact Primary Analyst Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768076 113 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 203530 1012 Date of relevant rating committee 18 May 2015 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.