(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/WARSAW, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Sberbank Slovensko
a.s.'s (SBSK) 'BB+' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on
Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). The rating action follows the announcement of
SBSK's parent,
Sberbank Europe AG (SBEU; BB+/Negative), that it has signed an
agreement with
Penta Investments to sell SBSK. A full list of rating actions is
available at
the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals from the
Antimonopoly Office
of the Slovak Republic and the European Central Bank. The RWN on
SBSK's IDR and
Support Rating reflects that as a result of the change in the
ownership the
bank's ratings will cease to benefit from the potential
institutional support
from its ultimate parent Sberbank of Russia (SBRF,
BBB-/Negative) and will
reflect the intrinsic creditworthiness of SBSK, which is
expressed by its 'bb-'
Viability Rating (VR). Fitch does not rate Penta Investments and
therefore
cannot reliably assess its ability to provide support to SBSK.
Fitch believes that SBRF would have a high propensity to support
SBSK until the
disposal is completed. This view is based on (i) the track
record of providing
capital and funding; (ii) common branding and high reputational
risks for SBRF
from a default of SBSK; and (iii) SBSK's small size relative to
the parent,
limiting the cost of any support.
SBSK's VR and Short-term IDR are not affected by this rating
action due to
Fitch's view that the change in the bank's ownership would not
significantly
alter its standalone creditworthiness.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watches on SBSK's ratings
upon the
completion of the transaction. The bank expects the transaction
to be completed
within six months, upon receipt of regulatory approvals.
Depending on the timing
of the transaction and the availability of information, the
resolution of the
Rating Watches could extend beyond the typical six-month
horizon. When resolving
RWN, Fitch is likely to downgrade SBSK's IDR to the level of its
VR and its
Support Rating to '5' from '3'.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BB+'; placed on RWN
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B'; unaffected
Support Rating: '3'; placed on RWN
Viability Rating: 'bb-'; unaffected
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Sergey Popov, CFA
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
