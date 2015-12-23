(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned
Commercial Bank of
Ceylon PLC's (CB; AA(lka)/Stable) proposed Basel II-compliant
subordinated
debentures of up to LKR7bn an expected National Long-Term Rating
of
'AA-(lka)(EXP)'.
The proposed issuance, which will have tenors of five and ten
years and carry
fixed coupons, will be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. CB
expects to use
the proceeds to strengthen its Tier 2 capital base and reduce
asset-and-liability maturity mismatches.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed subordinated debentures are rated one notch below
CB's National
Long-Term Rating, to reflect the subordination to senior
unsecured creditors.
The issuer rating is driven by CB's measured risk appetite,
solid franchise,
sound track record, and strong funding profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with
CB's National
Long-Term Ratings.
These ratings are primarily sensitive to CB's ability to
withstand cyclical
asset quality deterioration.
A full list of CB's ratings follows:
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Outstanding Basel II-compliant Sri Lanka rupee-denominated
subordinated
debentures: 'AA-(lka)'
Proposed Basel II-compliant Sri Lanka rupee-denominated
subordinated debentures:
'AA-(lka)( EXP)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya
Vice President
+94 1 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka De Silva
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 7 July 2015
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch
Ratings Lanka
Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the
day-to-day rating
operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings
Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National Ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National Ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets, and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
Ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
