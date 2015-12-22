(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned LB
Finance PLC's (LB,
A-(lka)/Stable) outstanding Sri Lanka rupee-denominated
subordinated debentures
a National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(lka)'. The debentures
mature in 2016, 2017
and 2018 and have total value of LKR2.545bn.
A full list of LB's ratings is given below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The outstanding subordinated debentures are rated one notch
below LB's National
Long-Term Rating to reflect their subordination to senior
unsecured creditors.
LB's National Long-Term Rating reflects its established
franchise among licensed
finance companies, whose higher yielding exposures have
supported sound
profitability. The rating also captures its relatively higher
risk appetite
compared to peers as indicated by its exposure to gold-backed
loans. Fitch views
LB's capital as satisfactory while its revenue generation is
sound.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the outstanding debentures will move in tandem
with LB's National
Long-Term Ratings.
These ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in LB's
capitalisation, risk
appetite and liquidity position.
A full list of LB's ratings follows:
National Long-Term Rating: 'A-(lka)'; Outlook Stable
The following outstanding Basel II-compliant subordinated
debentures are rated
'BBB+(lka)':
- LKR215.0m 12.68% unlisted subordinated debentures due 2016
- LKR100.0m 12.30% unlisted subordinated debentures due 2016
- LKR230.0m 12.30% unlisted subordinated debentures due 2017
- LKR640.1m 14.00% listed subordinated debentures due 2018
- LKR757.0m 14.50% listed subordinated debentures due 2018
- LKR602.9m 15.00% listed subordinated debentures due 2018
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA
Analyst
+94 1 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA
Vice President
+94 1 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 07 Dec 2015)
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
