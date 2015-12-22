(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned LB Finance PLC's (LB, A-(lka)/Stable) outstanding Sri Lanka rupee-denominated subordinated debentures a National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(lka)'. The debentures mature in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and have total value of LKR2.545bn. A full list of LB's ratings is given below. KEY RATING DRIVERS The outstanding subordinated debentures are rated one notch below LB's National Long-Term Rating to reflect their subordination to senior unsecured creditors. LB's National Long-Term Rating reflects its established franchise among licensed finance companies, whose higher yielding exposures have supported sound profitability. The rating also captures its relatively higher risk appetite compared to peers as indicated by its exposure to gold-backed loans. Fitch views LB's capital as satisfactory while its revenue generation is sound. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the outstanding debentures will move in tandem with LB's National Long-Term Ratings. These ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in LB's capitalisation, risk appetite and liquidity position. A full list of LB's ratings follows: National Long-Term Rating: 'A-(lka)'; Outlook Stable The following outstanding Basel II-compliant subordinated debentures are rated 'BBB+(lka)': - LKR215.0m 12.68% unlisted subordinated debentures due 2016 - LKR100.0m 12.30% unlisted subordinated debentures due 2016 - LKR230.0m 12.30% unlisted subordinated debentures due 2017 - LKR640.1m 14.00% listed subordinated debentures due 2018 - LKR757.0m 14.50% listed subordinated debentures due 2018 - LKR602.9m 15.00% listed subordinated debentures due 2018 Contact: Primary Analyst Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA Analyst +94 1 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA Vice President +94 1 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 07 Dec 2015) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.