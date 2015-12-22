(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that
China Vanke Co.,
Ltd.'s (Vanke, BBB+/Stable) ratings are not immediately affected
by the recent
changes in its major shareholders.
The company on 6 December 2015 said Shenzhen Jushenghua Co had
become its
biggest shareholder. Shenzhen Jushenghua holds a 22.45% stake in
Vanke as of 11
December 2015, based on information from the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange. On 18
December, the company suspended trading of its shares and on 21
December, it
said it plans to unveil a restructuring plan, which could
involve significant
asset restructuring, before 18 January 2016.
Fitch will reassess Vanke's ratings after the announcement of
its restructuring
plan, and when the new shareholder exerts significant influence
on Vanke's
operations. We will continue to monitor these corporate
developments to evaluate
their impact on management's focus on the company's operation,
and the
sustainability of the company's business and financial profile.
Vanke's rating is supported by its leadership position in
China's homebuilding
industry and its strong balance sheet. Its leverage, as measured
by net
debt-to-adjusted inventory, was under 15% at end-September 2015,
which gives it
ample headroom to react to changes.
Contact:
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Chloe He
Associate Director
+852 2263 9967
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
