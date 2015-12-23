(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based Poly Real
Estate Group Company Limited's (Poly) Long-Term Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and its foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at
'BBB+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the 'BBB+' rating on the USD1bn senior
unsecured notes
issued by Poly Real Estate Finance Ltd. The notes are
unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed by Hengli (Hong Kong) Real Estate Limited
(Hengli), a
wholly owned subsidiary of Poly, and they benefit from a
keepwell agreement
provided by Poly.
Poly's ratings benefit from a one-notch uplift due to the strong
linkage with
its parent China Poly Group Corporation (China Poly), in line
with Fitch's
Parent and Subsidiary Linkage criteria. Fitch has maintained the
Outlook on
Poly's standalone 'BBB' rating at Negative due to the company's
high leverage.
The Negative Outlook on the standalone rating does not affect
Poly's IDR and
Outlook as the uplift for parental support will increase to two
notches if the
standalone rating is downgraded to 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improving Financial Strength: Fitch expects Poly's leverage, as
measured by net
debt/adjusted inventory, to fall below 45% from 2016, extending
the decline from
49.7% in 1H15 and 52.5% in 1H14. Poly has followed through with
its commitment
to deleverage by slowing land acquisitions, and it boosted
contracted sales and
the cash collection rate in 2015 as property demand recovered.
The cash
collection rate rose to 97.7% in 3Q15 from 86% in 2014 amid a
favourable
environment for mortgage loans. Fitch expects the cash
collection rate to
stabilise at 90%. Fitch's expectation that market conditions
will continue to
improve in 2016 is likely to support Poly's sales growth and
continued
deleveraging.
Faster Expansion May Pressure Rating: Fitch has maintained the
Negative Outlook
on Poly's standalone rating as a return to a faster pace of
expansion will
reverse Poly's deleveraging trend. Poly's contracted sales have
risen at a
slower pace and it has aggressively added land in Tier 1 and 2
cities in 4Q15,
acquiring three times the gross floor area that it did in 3Q15.
A continuation
of this pace of land acquisition, which is not part of Fitch's
rating case, will
result in rising leverage, particularly as we expect contracted
sales growth to
slow, and not keep pace with acquisitions.
Slower Sales, Lower Margin: Fitch expects Poly's growth in
contracted sales to
decelerate due to more intense competition and a larger base.
The three-year
compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for contracted sales is
likely to be 5%-10%
in the next two to three years. Poly's three-year CAGR for
contracted sales
slowed to 23.1% in 2014 and is likely to reach 12.8% in 2015
after hitting
33%-73% from 2007 to 2012.
We expect margin to be stable in 2015-2016, as high-margin
projects sold in
2013-2014 are recognised. However, fierce competition from peers
in Tier 1 and 2
cities will limit gains in average selling price and Poly's
rising land cost
will put pressure on margins from 2017. Average new-land
acquisition cost
increased 30% to CNY4,524 per square metre (psm) in first nine
months 2015 from
CNY3,485 psm in 2014.
Parental Support for Ratings: Poly's ratings benefit from its
strong operational
and strategic linkage with its parent China Poly. China Poly
provides
significant continued funding support to Poly, including
providing a keepwell
deed for Poly's offshore debt issues. Poly is a core subsidiary
of China Poly as
its strong growth makes the latter the largest homebuilder among
the 16
enterprises wholly owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision
and
Administration Commission of the State Council. The parental
support, however,
does not raise Poly's ratings above the 'BBB+' level - which is
the highest in
China's homebuilding industry - as it is not sufficient to
offset industry risk
Leading Chinese Homebuilder: Poly is one of China's top three
homebuilders by
contracted sales value. Poly's market share increased to 1.8% at
end-2014 from
1.2% at end-2011. Its operation is sufficiently diversified
across 57 cities,
with over 95% of its sales from Tier 1 and 2 cities in 2014. Its
large scale
gives it strong operational and financial flexibility.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales by GFA to increase by 5%-10% over 2015-2017;
- Average selling price for contracted sales to increase by
0%-2% for 2015-2017;
- EBITDA margin of around 25%-30% in 2015-2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action on Poly's ratings include:
- Weakened linkage with China Poly due to government policy
changes or a change
in group strategy
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action for Poly's standalone ratings include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 45% by 2016
- EBITDA margin below 20% on a sustained basis
Positive:
No positive rating action is likely as the rating is at the
highest for the
Chinese property development industry. The standalone ratings
are on Negative
Outlook, indicating Fitch does not anticipate developments with
a material
likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating
upgrade.
However, if the above factors do not materialise, then the
Outlook of its
standalone ratings may revert to Stable.
LIQUIDITY
Ample Sources of Liquidity: Poly had CNY38.7bn in cash (CNY656m
in restricted
cash) and access to CNY180bn of undrawn committed bank
facilities at end-1H15.
Fitch expects the group to maintain sufficient liquidity to fund
development
costs, land premium payments and debt obligations during
2015-2017 due to its
diversified funding channels and flexible land acquisition
strategy. Poly's
funding cost fell to 5.45% at end-September 2015 from 6.50% at
end-2014 due to
the interest rate cuts in China and issuance of low-cost
medium-term notes in
onshore debt markets.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Poly Real Estate Group Company Limited
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating affirmed at
'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+'
Poly Real Estate Finance Ltd
Rating on USD500m 4.50% senior unsecured bond due 2018 affirmed
at 'BBB+'
Rating on USD500m 5.25% senior unsecured bond due 2019 affirmed
at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jenny W Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Fiona Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9909
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+65 6796 7233
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
