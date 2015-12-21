(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 21 (Fitch) The planned deal by Sanofi and
AstraZeneca's latest
acquisition reflect the emergence of two distinct trends in
pharmaceuticals M&A,
with potentially very different implications for risk and credit
profiles, Fitch
Ratings says. These themes - increasing scale in core
businesses, and the
acquisition of new compounds in the search for the next
blockbuster drug - are
likely to drive more deals in 2016.
Sanofi is in exclusive negotiations to swap its animal health
business with
Boehriner Ingelheim's (BI) consumer health business. The deal
would be the first
step in Sanofi's new strategy narrowing its focus onto
innovative pharma,
consumer and vaccines. It follows similar transactions,
including Novartis and
GlaxoSmithKline's 2014 asset swap, which consolidated Novartis'
position in
oncology and allowed GSK to dispose of its sub-scale cancer drug
portfolio in
favour of boosting the stronger vaccines and respiratory drugs
side of its R&D
pipeline. The impact of these deals varies depending on the
structure and impact
on diversification, scale and potential synergies. But we
believe the overall
impact on Sanofi's credit profile would be neutral to positive.
The consumer healthcare (CHC) business Sanofi will receive from
BI has a good
regional and product fit with Sanofi's existing CHC arm,
particularly the focus
on Germany and Japan, and selected Latin American markets. The
acquired brand
portfolio is solid, with around EUR1.6bn of annual sales,
although recent growth
in developed markets and CEE has been relatively soft.
If it goes ahead, the deal will sacrifice diversification in
favour of scale,
but the consumer business is less R&D and capital intensive.
This will optimise
capital allocation towards core businesses and support
medium-term growth. We
therefore see such greater focus and scale as positive for the
business risk
profile. The impact on the financial profile is likely to be
neutral to
marginally negative. The asset-swap structure means the
transaction would be
executed in a balance sheet-efficient way and would include a
cash payment from
BI. But most of the payment may end up being used for share
buybacks, as
management wishes to mitigate earnings per share dilution.
AstraZeneca's motivation for its USD4bn acquisition of a
majority stake in
Acerta Pharma is different. It is looking for deals to
strengthen its science
base and provide new drugs that could eventually replace three
blockbusters that
are losing patents. This also echoes recent deals, including
AbbVie's USD21bn
acquisition of Pharmacyclics.
In these deals, which are also increasingly focussed on biotech
companies, risks
can be significantly higher. Biotech firms have much narrower
R&D focuses and
smaller pipelines. In many cases, they do not yet have any
approved drugs and
their valuation is purely based on the potential of one or two
promising
molecules that are still in testing.
These higher risks contributed to our downgrade of AstraZeneca
last week to
'A'/Stable. We had previously placed the rating on Negative
Outlook following
the earlier announced acquisition of ZS Pharma, saying the
investment in R&D and
manufacturing had left it with little rating headroom.
