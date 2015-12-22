(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 22 (Fitch) Set-off risk resulting from the
resolution of two of
the four failed Italian local banks is minimal in Fitch-rated
RMBS deals
originated and serviced by those banks, Fitch Ratings says. Very
few mortgage
borrowers in these deals also held the written-off, subordinated
bonds that
could give rise to set-off risk.
We rate three RMBS deals originated and serviced by Banca
Popolare dell'Etruria
e del Lazio (BPEL) and two from Banca delle Marche. The European
Commission
approved resolution plans for these banks, as well as Cassa di
Risparmio della
Provincia di Chieti and Cassa Di Risparmio di Ferrara, late last
month. Under
the plans, equity and subordinated debt issued by the four banks
were fully
written off, in line with the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD)
and state aid rules. Deposits (including those exceeding the
protected threshold
of EUR100,000) and senior unsecured bonds were not affected.
It is unclear to what extent borrowers will be able to invoke a
right to set-off
the amounts written off against debts owed to the banks.
However, if it were
possible, the maximum loss for the Fitch-rated RMBS notes,
brought about by the
write-off of subordinated bonds, would not exceed 0.3% of the
current portfolio
balance. This is unlikely to have any rating impact given the
small size
compared with the current credit enhancement of the notes. The
small number of
borrowers in these transactions that were also holders of
subordinated debt from
their lenders limits the potential set-off exposure. Fitch
considers that if
senior bonds and uninsured deposits had been subject to
write-off, it is likely
the potential for borrower set-off risk would have been greater.
Prior to resolution, Banca delle Marche was subject to the Bank
of Italy's
special administration procedure for over two years, while BPEL
went into
special administration in early 2015. Our transaction monitoring
shows that
being subject to special administration did not result in any
significant
underperformance of the associated Fitch-rated RMBS due to
either borrower or
servicer behaviour. Borrower payment rates and constant
prepayment rates were in
line with overall trends in the Italian mortgage market and
there has not been
any anomalous increase in measures of arrears.
Steady loan repayment and arrears rates suggest that healthy
borrowers did not
opportunistically withhold payments when the banks went into
special
administration, and that the Bank of Italy-supervised process
had no impact on
servicing activity, including the servicers' active intervention
if borrowers
became financially distressed. This is consistent with our
discussions with the
lenders, which indicate that the Bank of Italy encouraged
efforts to make
servicing more efficient.
Even though special administration is typically a servicer
termination event in
Italian securitisations and back-up servicers are already
appointed in the
transactions originated by BPEL and Banca delle Marche, there
has been no
servicing disruption. This is why no issuer or trustee has had
any servicer
replaced so far. Fitch expects servicing arrangements will
remain unchanged
following resolution.
