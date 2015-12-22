(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded AIB
Mortgage Bank's
(AIBMB) and EBS Mortgage Finance's (EBSMF) mortgage covered
securities (CvB) to
'A+' from 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Positive for both AIBMB's
CvB and EBSMF's
CvB.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrades reflect the upgrade of the Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
Allied Irish Banks, plc (AIB) to 'BB+'/Positive from
'BB'/Positive (see 'Fitch
Upgrades Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks; Outlook
Positive' dated 16
December 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). AIB's IDR is used as the
reference IDR
for both CvB programmes since both issuers are specialised
wholly-owned
subsidiaries (either directly or indirectly) of AIB.
The CvB ratings are based on AIB's Long-term IDR of 'BB+', an
unchanged IDR
uplift of 1, an unchanged D-Cap of 3 notches and the
over-collateralisation (OC)
that Fitch considers in its analysis, which supports the 'A+'
breakeven OC for
AIBMB at 36.0% and for EBSMF at 48%. The respective 'A+'
breakeven OC support
timely payments in a 'A-' scenario and a two-notch recovery
uplift in a 'A+'
scenario. The Positive Outlook on the CvB ratings reflects that
of AIB.
For AIBMB, the 36.0% 'A+' breakeven OC is largely driven by an
asset disposal
loss component of 34.0%, due to large maturity mismatches (the
weighted average
life or WAL, of assets at 11 years versus bonds' at three years)
and the high
refinancing spreads applied. This is followed by the cover
pool's credit loss of
15.3% in a 'A+' scenario. A cash flow valuation component of
-9.8% reduces the
'A+' breakeven OC due to high excess spread and the longer WAL
of the assets
versus the liabilities.
Similarly, the 48% 'A+' breakeven OC in EBSMF is primarily
driven by an asset
disposal loss component of 43.2%. This is followed by the cover
pool's credit
loss of 22.7% in a 'A+' scenario. A cash flow valuation
component of -12.9%
reduces the 'A+' breakeven OC.
Following the upgrade of the IDR, AIB and EBS Limited (EBS,
BB+/Positive, a
subsidiary of AIB) become eligible swap counterparties in AIBMB
and EBSMF
programmes respectively, taking into account the swap collateral
posting
mechanism under the interest rate swaps. Fitch thus has modelled
the swaps in
its cash flows model. This has a beneficial impact on the cash
flow valuation.
EBSMF intends to mitigate the risk of the account bank, BNP
Paribas (BNP,
A+/Stable) in this programme with a rating trigger and remedy in
line with
Fitch's counterparty criteria within a set time frame. BNP holds
a reserve fund
to cover timely interest and receives mortgage payments directed
from the
collection bank. EBSMF has another account bank, KBC Bank (KBC,
A-/Stable) and
does not intend to place the reserve fund or direct the mortgage
payments to
KBC. Therefore, the ratings of BNP and KBC are not constraining
the CvB's
rating.
The D-Cap of 3 is due to the weak link of the liquidity risk and
systemic risk
component that is assessed as moderate high risk. The CvB has a
12-month
maturity extension and both programmes have liquidity reserve
coverage for
timely interest payment, although the rating of EBSMF's CvB is
linked to BNP
because the account bank risk is not fully mitigated.
The unchanged IDR uplift of 1 reflects the CvB's exemption from
bail-in, and
that AIB is one of two pillar banks in Ireland. Fitch considers
resolution of
AIB by other means than liquidation as likely due to AIB's
systemic importance
in its domestic market.
Fitch takes into account of the issuers' publicly committed OC
of 39.0% for
AIBMB and 48.0% for EBSMF.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
For both programmes, the 'A+' rating could be upgraded if (i)
the IDR of AIB is
upgraded by one or more notches to 'BBB-' or higher; or (ii) the
number of
notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is increased
to five or
more; and (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis is
higher than
Fitch's breakeven OC given the CvB's rating at that time.
Both programmes would be downgraded should (i) AIB be downgraded
by one notch or
(ii) the sum of the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is revised
downwards or (iii) the
OC that Fitch gives credit to is below the breakeven OC for the
rating of each
programme.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kate Lin
Director
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
+44 20 3530 1706
Secondary Analyst
Roger Bickert
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1667
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
