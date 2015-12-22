(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long- and
Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Mercantil
Commercebank Florida
Bancorp (MCFB) and its main subsidiary, Mercantil Commercebank,
N.A. at 'BB/B'
with a Stable Outlook. In addition, Fitch has assigned Long- and
Short-term IDRs
of 'BB/B' to Mercantil Commercebank Holding Corp. (MCH), the
ultimate domestic
U.S. holding company. Through MCH, the bank is beneficially
owned by Mercantil
Servicios Financieros (MSF), one of the largest financial
institutions based in
Venezuela. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VRs
MCFB's IDRs reflect its geographic concentration, mainly in
South Florida, a
risk profile that includes exposure to economic conditions in
Latin America, a
limited franchise, and modest earnings metrics. Offsetting this,
the company's
ratings are supported by its solid capital levels and good
liquidity profile.
Fitch believes the improved financial performance over the last
few years is
sustainable.
In Fitch's view, MCFB's and MCH's ratings are not immediately
affected by the
deteriorating economic conditions in Venezuela and their impact
on MSF. Although
MCFB and MCH are part of the organizational structure of MSF,
and the franchise
could be affected by the financial performance of its parent
company/and or
affiliated companies in Venezuela and other countries, Fitch
believes any impact
on the Florida-based franchise, at this time, is limited.
In Fitch's opinion, contagion risk to MCFB from the parent is
limited at this
time. MCFB's holding company structure isolates its assets and
the strong local
regulator can restrict transfers of capital and liquidity from
the subsidiary to
the parent. Further, to date, there is no evidence that MSF has
withdrawn
liquidity or capital. In general, subsidiary banks can be
vulnerable to a sharp
deterioration in the parent's credit profile. However, Fitch
believes this is a
rare case, where the subsidiary's Viability Rating (VR), and
Long-Term IDR, can
be higher than its parent's Long-Term IDR.
The funding structure is largely core-deposit driven and
benefits from a high
volume of international deposits. The majority of international
funding is
sourced from Venezuelan depositors who have turned to U.S. banks
as a safe
haven. These deposits historically have a very low attrition
rate, limited rate
sensitivity and provide a stable source of low-cost funding.
Overall, MCFB has
exhibited a relatively stable deposit base, despite volatility
in Venezuela over
the last 10 years that has pressured MSF in its home market. To
cushion
potential volatility and improve diversification, the company is
implementing a
strategy to increase U.S. deposits through a branch-led
expansion, primarily in
the Houston area, which Fitch views favorably.
Furthermore, Fitch also believes MCH's consolidated balance
sheet has good
liquidity with a combination of cash, cash equivalents and
liquid investment
securities representing about 28% of total assets as of Sept.
30, 2015 and a
loan-to-deposit ratio of 87%.
In Fitch's view, the lack of access to external capital is
considered a rating
constraint. That said, MCH's capital position is adequate and
supports the risks
inherent in the bank's business mix. MCH's TCE/TA ratio stood at
8.33% and tier
1 capital ratio stood at 11.94% at Sept. 30, 2015. Given
projected loan growth,
capital is expected to decline slightly, but should remain
within our
expectations for the rating level. The decline should also be
manageable given
the expectation of sustainable profitability.
Credit trends have significantly improved from the peak of the
crisis, as net
charge-offs (NCOs), nonperforming assets (NPAs), and the inflows
of
criticized/classified assets have all returned to normalized
levels. Overall,
Fitch views the company's asset quality performance over time
favorably. Fitch
expects future credit costs to be manageable given the reduction
in overall
balances in riskier segments of the CRE market, including
construction and
development loans as well as tempered growth in commercial and
industrial (C&I)
loans. For third quarter 2015 (3Q15), NPAs, calculated by Fitch
to include
accruing troubled debt restructuring, were 1.31% compared to
1.08% the same
period a year ago. NCOs declined to nil for 3Q15 compared to
3.9% at the peak of
the crisis year-end 2009.
MCH's earnings measures tend to be modest when compared to other
community banks
and are considered a rating constraint. Fitch attributes this to
the company's
asset mix, which is lower-yielding, as cash and investment
securities averaged
29% of total assets over the past four quarters. Additionally,
MCH's large
correspondent banking business and short-term trade finance
business are
lower-yielding than other types of loans, which also constrains
spread revenue
and the margin. Other factors affecting recent performance
include the extended
period of low interest rates as well as increased expenses
related to on-going
growth efforts.
The company has improved diversification in its loan mix by
reducing real estate
lending and growing its C&I portfolio. Although Fitch views the
diversification
in the loan mix as a positive, the industry in general has also
been growing C&I
loans and competition is fierce. As such, Fitch views the
company's recent
pullback in 2015 favorably. In general, Fitch is concerned with
the potential
for credit quality deterioration.
Given MCFB's targeted, niche client base, which gives the
company an opportunity
to leverage its expertise in Latin America as well as in
oil-related industries,
there is some concern that asset quality could deviate from
recent trends given
the prolonged decline in energy and commodities prices.
Additionally, the bank
also engages in syndicated lending through participations in
large lending
arrangements to corporate borrowers. Although performance to
date has been
stable, Fitch believes a reversion in credit performance to
normalized levels
from historical lows may lead to credit deterioration in the
syndicated loan
book.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
MCH and MCFB have a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating
Floor of 'NF'. In
Fitch's view, MCH and MCFB are not systemically important and,
therefore, the
probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not
incorporate any support.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
Mercantil Commercebank, N.A.'s uninsured deposit ratings are
rated one notch
higher than its IDR and senior unsecured debt rating because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
HOLDING COMPANY
MCH has a bank holding company (BHC) structure with the bank as
the main
subsidiary. The subsidiary is considered core to the parent
holding company,
supporting equalized ratings between the bank subsidiary and the
BHC. IDRs and
VRs are equalized with those of MCH's operating company and bank
reflecting its
role as the BHC, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a
source of strength
for its bank subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
Given MCFB's geographic concentration in South Florida, its IDRs
are sensitive
to market conditions within its regional footprint.
Additionally, MCFB has a
large component of international exposure (roughly 34% of its
total loan book),
which is also affected by economic conditions in Latin America.
MCFB's ratings are on the high end of its near term rating
potential. Although
Fitch recognizes the company's improvements in asset quality and
its strategy to
diversify its deposit base, the company's ties to its parent
company, MSF, and
affiliated bank, Mercantil CA Banco Universal, are considered a
rating
constraint.
Fitch notes that there may be risks to MCFB's Venezuelan deposit
base as
depositors may seek to withdraw their funds to make routine
operational
purchases. Factors that could trigger negative rating action
would be a change
in depositor behavior as evidenced by a declining trend in
deposits. Although
not anticipated, reputational risk is also a concern given that
MCFB's ultimate
parent is domiciled in Venezuela.
Other factors that would be viewed negatively are a decline in
capital or a
material deterioration in credit performance. Fitch notes that
MCH has,
historically, experienced above-average C&I loan growth that is,
as yet,
unseasoned.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's assumption
around capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of
need.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by Mercantil
Commercebank,
N.A. are primarily sensitive to any change in the company's
IDRs. This means
that should a Long-term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings could
be similarly
affected.
HOLDING COMPANY
If MCH or MCFB became undercapitalized or increased their double
leverage
significantly, there is potential that Fitch could notch the
holding company IDR
and VR from the ratings of the operating companies.
PROFILE
Established in 1979, Mercantil Commercebank, N.A. (MCB), based
in Coral Gables,
FL, is a privately held, FDIC insured, nationally chartered
bank, regulated by
the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The bank
has 12 branches
throughout Miami-Dade County, four in Broward County, one in
Palm Beach County,
one in New York, NY, and five in the Houston, TX area. The bank
is ultimately
beneficially owned by Mercantil Servicios Financerios (MSF), one
of the largest
financial groups based in Venezuela.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Mercantil Commercebank Florida BanCorp.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--VR at 'bb';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Mercantil Commercebank, N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits t 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term deposits at 'B';
--VR at 'bb';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Mercantil Commercebank Holding Corp.
--Long-term IDR of 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR of 'B';
--VR of 'bb';
--Support of '5';
--Support floor of 'NF'.
Contact:
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-1865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Stefan Kahandaliyanage, CFA
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4918
Committee Chairperson
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=997213
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
