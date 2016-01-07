(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, January 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
its REIT Report
Quarterly for fourth-quarter 2015, which highlights research
during the past
quarter.
On Dec. 8, 2015, Fitch stated that better portfolio strategies
and management,
lower risk external growth strategies and generally more
conservative financial
policies have enhanced credit profiles and will lead to a
continuing positive
sector outlook for U.S. Equity REITs in 2016. The stable rating
outlook for the
sector for 2016 reflects expectations of good property-level
fundamentals across
nearly all asset classes and relatively unchanged leverage
profiles.
On Dec. 8, 2015, Fitch stated that sectorwide liquidity coverage
showed
improvement for U.S. equity REITs. The median liquidity coverage
ratio for
select U.S. equity REITs is 1.6x for the Oct. 1, 2015-Dec. 31,
2017 period,
compared with 1.4x for the same period last year. Coverage for
four of the five
major property types improved from the prior comparable
timeframe, with retail
being the lone exception. Despite these positive elements, the
public unsecured
bond market has become choppier in recent months, and REITs have
responded with
a heavier reliance on revolving lines of credit.
On Dec. 7, 2015, Fitch stated that persistent discounted equity
valuations for
most companies have prompted REITs to favor property
dispositions over share
issuance in their investment funding strategies. Fitch expects
asset sales to
remain a hot topic for the foreseeable future given the
arbitrage between
private and public market real estate values. The recent 11% net
asset value
(NAV) discount for public REIT shares has revived the popular
slogan that real
estate is cheaper on Wall Street than Main Street.
Other items in this edition of Fitch's 'REIT Report Quarterly'
include:
--An overview of recent rating actions;
--Summaries of recently published REIT reports and criteria;
--Links to recent Fitch research.
'REIT Report Quarterly' is available by clicking on the above
link or at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Ratings and Research >> Corporate Finance >> REITs >> Research
Contact:
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
+33 14429 9184
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+61 8256-0388
Jose Vertiz
Director
+1-212-908-0641
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York,
Tel: +1
212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan,
Singapore, Tel:
+65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
