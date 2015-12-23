(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Property Watch - December 2015 here SHANGHAI, December 23 (Fitch) Contracted sales rose at a double-digit year-on-year rate for the third consecutive month due to a strong increase in gross floor area (GFA) sold and higher prices in Tier 1 cities, Fitch Ratings says in its latest China Property Watch. GFA sold exceeded GFA started for the second consecutive month, with both new-home construction and land acquisitions continuing to contract as a result of homebuilders' destocking. Most Fitch-rated Chinese homebuilders reported solid growth in contracted sales for the first 11 months of 2015. Chinese developers' offshore bond issuance recovered in November 2015 while their onshore issuance remained flat relative to the previous month. The full report "China Property Watch - December 2015" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Shuncheng Zhang Associate Director +86 21 5097 3039 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch 1015, 10/F, ifc Tower A, HSBC Building, 8 Century Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai 200120, China Ying Wang Senior Director +86 21 5097 3010 Su Aik Lim Senior Director + 852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.