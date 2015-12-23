(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hydoo
International
Holding Limited's (Hydoo) USD100m 13.75% senior unsecured notes
a final 'B'
rating.
The notes are rated at the same level as Hydoo's senior
unsecured rating as they
represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the
Chinese company. The assignment of the final rating follows the
receipt of
documents conforming to information already received. The final
rating is in
line with the expected rating assigned on 2 December 2015.
Hydoo's ratings are supported by its long track record in trade
centre
development and its end-user focused-sales model, an experienced
management
team, and sufficient liquidity. Hydoo has a healthy financial
profile compared
with other Fitch-rated non-residential property developers in
China. The ratings
are constrained by its small business scale, exposure to
more-volatile
commercial property demand, and geographical concentration in
lower-tier cities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Contracted Sales Improve Slowly: Hydoo's contracted sales and
scale are
comparable with 'B+' and 'B'rated peers. However, its contracted
sales dropped
to CNY2.9bn in 2014 from CNY7bn in 2013. Fitch expects this to
rebound, given
the projects in the pipeline with a high percentage of
contracted sales for
which deposits have been placed but documents have not yet been
signed (1H15 at
30% of total contracted sales), and actual contracted sales of
CNY1.9bn as of
1H15. This made up of 61% of the company's 2015 contracted sales
target of
CNY6.3bn. However, Fitch expects 2H15 contracted sales to be
slower, with
full-year contracted sales to reach CNY5.5bn, as all new
launches of the year
are back-loaded in November and December.
Focus on Lower-Tier Cities: Hydoo's operations are mainly in
Tier 3 and Tier 4
cities to tap the urbanisation trend in China, but they are
diversified
geographically across 10-12 cities. Fitch believes these cities
are expanding at
a faster pace than more developed cities, but housing demand may
reach
saturation faster because they are less populated and have a
smaller GDP. Demand
for subsequent phases of Hydoo's large-scale integrated trade
centre projects
(those that are 400,000 square metres, or sq m, or larger) would
hinge on
continued urbanisation, which may slow due to heightened market
uncertainties.
Collaboration with Government Enhances Profitability. Hydoo's
benefits from
collaborations with local governments, including low land costs
(end-2014:
CNY390/sq m), government grants and favourable policies that
minimise project
execution risks. Land costs have been kept at around 20% or less
of average
selling prices (ASPs) in the past few years, while the EBITDA
margin ranged
between 24% and 52% in 2012-2014. Fitch expects Hydoo's EBITDA
margin to be
above 30% in the medium term, providing a buffer to absorb a
potential decline
in ASP.
Fragmented and Competitive Market: Hydoo's ASPs may come under
pressure because
the industry is fragmented with many small players, and its
trade centres face
competition from nearby wholesale/trade centre projects as well
as other
government-supported projects in nearby cities. Hydoo's brand
name and low land
costs give it a stronger competitive position and mitigate this
risk. Hydoo also
benefits from a clause in the Master Investment Agreements for
11 of its 13
exisitng projects in which the government agrees not to allow
any new trade
centres of similar scale within the same city.
Experienced Management Team: The Wang family developed 19 trade
centre projects
in seven provinces between 1995 and 2010. The company, which
targets end-user
demand for the initial launches of its projects, has
demonstrated its ability to
execute sales for projects launched under Hydoo.
Sufficient Liquidity: Hydoo had an unrestricted cash balance of
CNY1.4bn at
end-1H15, which was sufficient to meet short-term debt of
CNY801m. Hydoo also
had unutilised uncommitted bank facilities of CNY26.55bn.
Development
expenditure would be funded by a combination of presale proceeds
as well as
onshore construction loans. Fitch expects the company to be
able to fund its
land acquisitions and operating costs from a combination of
onshore construction
loans, borrowings and proceeds from contracted sales.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted ASP growth of around 5% in 2015-2016
- Contracted sales by gross floor area to increase by around 80%
in 2015 and 15%
in 2016
- Contracted sales to reach at least CNY5.5bn in 2015
- EBITDA margin of 18%-20% over 2015-2017
- Total debt of around CNY3.9bn, including convertible bonds
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: No positive rating action is expected unless Hydoo is
able to
substantially increase its scale by expanding its geographical
coverage beyond
lower-tier cities and sustain sales in subsequent phases of its
existing
projects, while at the same time not compromising its financial
metrics.
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- EBITDA margin sustained below 25%
- Net debt/ adjusted inventory sustained above 30%
- Contracted sales / total debt sustained below 1.5x
- Annual contracted sales sustained below CNY6.5bn in next two
years
