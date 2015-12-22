(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 22 (Fitch) Poland's revised 2016 budget is
consistent with our
view that the new Law and Justice (PIS) government will partly
relax the fiscal
stance, Fitch Ratings says. The government has not yet
incorporated all of its
electoral promises into its fiscal plans, suggesting that there
are still
downside fiscal risks. The implementation of unorthodox or
unpredictable
economic policies presents a risk to the investment climate.
The budget revisions approved on Monday saw the PIS government
implement some of
its campaign pledges following its victory in October's
elections. Spending
increases worth 0.9% of GDP, mostly on higher child benefit,
will be funded by
higher taxes (including a new bank and insurance and retail tax)
and delayed
income from the auction of mobile frequencies.
This represents a slight loosening of the fiscal stance that we
think will
result in a budget deficit of 3% of GDP in 2016 versus our
previous forecast of
2.8%. The government's own deficit forecast of 2.8% of GDP
reflects stronger
macro forecasts of 3.8% for GDP growth and 1.7% for inflation
versus Fitch's
estimates of 3.5% and 1.2% respectively.
However, from 2017, the PIS government will likely be under
political pressure
to deliver the rest of its various campaign promises (e.g.
raising the income
tax threshold, VAT reform and higher healthcare spending),
increasing the risk
of a higher deficit. This could be facilitated by the recent
change in the
stable expenditure rule, allowing more flexibility to increase
spending, as
illustrated by the upward spending revision for 2016.
Relying on higher taxes to fund greater spending raises
execution risks. For
example, VAT collection underperformed in 2015 by PLN13bn, or
0.7% of GDP,
relative to the initial budget forecast. This does not augur
well for the
government's strategy to finance part of the increased spending
through higher
VAT compliance.
One important fiscal constraint is the need to comply with the
EU Stability and
Growth Pact's 3% deficit rule. Poland exited the Excessive
Deficit Procedure in
June 2015 and the authorities will probably want to avoid
renewed sanction from
the EU.
A significant relaxation in the fiscal stance could put pressure
on Poland's
'A-'/Stable rating, particularly if it were accompanied by
slowing economic
growth. GDP grew 3.5% yoy in Q315, one of the fastest rates in
the EU and Fitch
expects growth will remain at 3.5% in 2016 and 2017.
However, the implementation of unorthodox or unpredictable
economic policies
that could damage Poland's business climate is a downside risk
to growth and an
additional risk to fiscal consolidation. Measures such as new
sectoral taxes may
deter foreign investment. Pre-election announcements by PIS
officials and
subsequent post-election actions mean that further unorthodox
economic policies
would not be a surprise.
The recent confrontation between the government and the
constitutional tribunal
that led to street protests, suggest that the risks of a more
aggressively
populist policy stance are rising. This adds to the negative
signals on
governance and increased political polarisation that may weigh
on investor
confidence.
Contact:
Arnaud Louis
Director
Sovereigns
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
2016 Outlook: Emerging Europe Sovereigns
here
Poland
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.