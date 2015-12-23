(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the National Long- term Ratings of Namibian Ports Authority, Namibian Water Corporation, Namibia Power Corporation and Telecom Namibia Limited. A full list of rating actions is below. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions follow the upgrade of Namibia to 'AA+(zaf)' from 'AA-(zaf)' (see 'Fitch Upgrades Namibia's National Rating to 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable'; dated 18 December 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). This upgrade followed the recalibration of the South African National rating scale in the wake of Fitch's downgrade of South Africa's Long-term local currency IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' on 4 December 2015. National rating scales provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities only within the country concerned and are mapped against the international local currency rating scale for that country. The upgraded entities are all state-owned corporates, which are rated on a top-down basis in accordance with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Criteria. The rating actions are as follows: Namibian Ports Authority National Long-term rating upgraded to 'AA+(zaf)' from 'AA-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'. (See 'Fitch Upgrades NamPort to 'AA-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable' dated 22 June 2015 at www.fitchratings.com for Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities). Namibian Water Corporation National Long-term rating upgraded to 'AA+(zaf)' from 'AA-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' National senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'AA+(zaf)' from 'AA-(zaf)' (See 'Fitch Rates NamWater's NAD200m Senior Unsecured Bonds 'BBB'; dated 15 May 2015 at www.fitchratings.com for Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities). Namibian Power Corporation (Pty) Ltd National Long-term rating upgraded to 'AA+(zaf)' from 'AA-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' (See 'Fitch Affirms NamPower at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook' dated 21 April 2015 at www.fitchratings.com for Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities). Telecom Namibia Limited National Long-term rating upgraded to 'A+(zaf)' from 'A-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable (See 'Fitch Affirms Telecom Namibia at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable' dated 25 September 2015 at www.fitchratings.com for Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities). All other ratings of the affected entities remain unchanged Contact: Primary Analyst Richard Barrow Director +44 203 530 1256 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Paul Lund Senior Director +44 203 530 1244 Committee Chairperson Raymond Hill Senior Director +44 20 3530 1079 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 10 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.