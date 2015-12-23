(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Institut Catala de Finances' (ICF) EUR200m Pagares programme a Long-term rating of 'BB' and a Short-term rating of 'B'. The Pagares programme (Spanish commercial paper) will be used for liquidity purposes and notes issued under the programme will constitute direct, senior unsecured obligations of the ICF. KEY RATING DRIVERS ICF's ratings mirror those of the Autonomous Community of Catalonia (BB/Negative/B), based on the explicit statutory guarantee from Catalonia following the regional Decree Law 4/2002, as amended on 29 July 2011. The ratings of ICF are therefore linked to the ratings of Catalonia, and ICF is classified by Fitch as a credit-linked public sector entity. In line with Fitch's criteria, the programme is rated at the same level as ICF's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BB' and Short-term IDR of 'B'. The programme was launched in 2015 for the third consecutive year and has a 12-month validity. Issues under the programme may have 90 to 730 days maturities, and are issued at a discount. Apart from the statutory guarantee, Fitch views ICF's liquidity as sufficient for the redemption of the programme, at close to 2.7x of the maximum EUR200m authorised principal amount of the programme at end-2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES A change in the ratings of the Autonomous Community of Catalonia would be mirrored in the ratings of ICF, and in turn on the ratings of the programme or issues under the programme. Moreover, a significant deterioration of ICF's liquidity will also result in a negative rating action on the programme's rating. Contact: Primary Analyst Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 3238410 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, Barcelona 08008 Secondary Analyst Patricio Novales Analyst +34 93 323 8417 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 26 Feb 2015) here Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=997307 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.