BARCELONA/LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Banif - Banco
Internacional do Funchal, S.A.'s (Banif) Viability Rating (VR)
to 'f' from 'b-'.
The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all of the bank's
ratings, including its
'B-' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). A full list of
rating actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating actions follow the Bank of Portugal's decision to put
Banif into
resolution on 19 December 2015. In conjunction with this, the
European
Commission has approved plans to provide EUR2.25bn of state aid
to cover the
bank's funding gap. This additional state aid facilitated the
transfer of a
large part of Banif's activities to Banco Santander Totta
(BBB/Positive) and the
orderly wind-down of the remainder of Banif's impaired assets.
Fitch understands
from the bank that the resolution does not result in losses on
any senior
liabilities, while holders of junior debt are subject to
bail-in.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR,
VR,
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Fitch's decision to withdraw the IDR, Support Rating and Support
Rating Floor
reflects its view that with the reorganisation related to the
resolution, among
other aspects involving the transfer of assets and liabilities,
the remaining
entity no longer holds senior obligations to third-party,
non-government
creditors that represent reference liabilities for the IDR.
Following the
reorganisation, information regarding its remaining balance
sheet is limited.
The downgrade of the VR reflects Fitch's view that the bank has
failed due to
the required extraordinary support, subordinated obligations
being subject to
bail-in and its resolution resulting in the transfer of the bulk
of its assets
and liabilities. Fitch believes that in the absence of these
measures the bank
would not have been viable.
The downgrade of Banif's Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt ratings
to 'C' from
'CCC' reflects Fitch's assumption that recoveries following the
resolution of
the entity are unlikely to be better than average, given the
limited amount of
assets remaining at the entity.
Fitch's decision to withdraw the VR, subordinated debt,
preference shares and
recovery ratings reflects limited information available
following its
reorganisation. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide
ratings or analytical
coverage for Banif.
RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR, SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER
HYBRID SECURITIES,
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Not applicable
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: withdrawn at 'B-'/Stable
Short-term IDR: withdrawn at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'f' from 'b-' and withdrawn
Support Rating: withdrawn at '5'
Support Rating Floor: withdrawn at 'No Floor'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'C' from 'CCC' and
withdrawn;
'RR5' withdrawn
Preference shares: withdrawn at 'C'/'RR6'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia 85
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Belen Vazquez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1512
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
