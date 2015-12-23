(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN SALVADOR, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed on
Rating Watch
Negative the Insurer Financial Strength ratings of 'BB' on the
International
scale and 'AAA(slv)' on the National scale of Seguros e
Inversiones y Filial,
S.A. (SISA). SISA's parent company is Citigroup, Inc.
This action follows the Dec. 21, 2015 announcement that
Citigroup in El
Salvador, which does not include Citibank, N.A., has agreed to
sell its
insurance and consumer and commercial banking operations to
Terra Group (not
rated by Fitch). The transaction is subject to approval by El
Salvador
regulators.
Terra Group is a conglomerate based in Honduras that
participates in several key
industry sectors of Central American economies as well as in
some South American
countries. Terra Group has a track record of 37 years with
investments in El
Salvador since 2008, but this will be its first incursion into
the financial and
insurance sector.
KEY RATING FACTORS
According to Fitch's Financial Groups Criteria, the current
ratings are based on
the potential support that SISA and its subsidiary would receive
from its
shareholders if needed. The agency believes that Citigroup
(Fitch international
scale rating 'A'/Outlook Stable) has the financial capacity to
support these
subsidiaries. In Fitch's view, support from Citigroup will be
forthcoming until
the transaction is approved by regulators.
SENSITIVITY OF RATINGS
Fitch's decision to place SISA and its subsidiary on Rating
Watch Negative
indicates that the companies' ratings will no longer benefit
from the financial
strength of Citigroup once the transaction is completed. Upon
the completion of
the acquisition by Terra Group, SISA will be rated strictly on
the basis of
their own financial profiles.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on SISA:
--Fitch National scale IFS rating of 'AAA(slv)' placed on
Rating Watch Negative;
--Fitch International scale IFS rating of 'BB' placed on Rating
Watch Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eugenia Martinez
Associate Director
+52 82 8399 9155
Prol. Alfonso Reyes No. 2612, Edificio Connexity
Piso 8, Col. Del Paseo Residencial,
Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, 64920, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Riccardo Caruso
Analyst
+503 2516-6621
Committee Chairperson
Eduardo Recinos
Senior Director
+503 2516-6606
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Metodología de Calificación de Seguros (pub. 13 Oct 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.