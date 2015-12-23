(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAN SALVADOR/NEW YORK, December 23 (Fitch) Ratings has placed the Insurer Financial Strength Ratings of 'BB' on the International scale and 'AAA(slv)' on the National scale for SISA Vida, S.A. Seguros de Personas (SISA Vida) on Rating Watch Negative. The agency took this action following the announcement on Dec. 21, 2015 of the sale of the insurance and consumer and commercial banking operations of Citi in El Salvador, which does not include Citibank, N.A., to Terra Group (not rated by Fitch). The transaction is subject to approval by El Salvador regulators. Terra Group is a conglomerate rooted in Honduras which participates in several key industry sectors of the Central American economies as well as in some South American countries. Terra Group has a track record of 37 years, with investments in El Salvador since 2008, although this will be its first incursion into the financial and insurance sector. KEY RATING FACTORS According to Fitch's Financial Group Criteria, the current ratings are based on the potential support that SISA Vida would receive from its shareholders if needed. The agency believes that Citigroup, with a Fitch International scale rating of 'A', Stable Outlook, has the financial capacity to support these subsidiaries. In Fitch's view, support from Citi will be forthcoming until such transaction is approved by regulators. RATINGS SENSITIVITIES The Negative Watch indicates that the rating of SISA Vida will decrease after the approval from the corresponding regulator authorities - expected to occur during 2016 - because the insurance companies will no longer have the support of Citigroup. Upon completion of the acquisition by Terra Group, SISA Vida will be rated strictly on the basis of the company's own financial profile.. Contact: Primary Analyst Eugenia Martinez Director Asociado +52 82 8399 9155 Prol. Alfonso Reyes No. 2612, Edificio Connexity, Piso 8, Col. Del Paseo Residencial, Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, 64920, Mexico Secondary Analyst Riccardo Caruso +503 2516-6621 Committee Chairperson Eduardo Recinos Senior Director +503 2516 6606 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Metodología de Calificación de Seguros (pub. 13 Oct 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.