(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC
Rosagroleasing's
(RAL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' with a
Negative Outlook. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR
RAL's ratings are driven by potential state support. In
assessing potential
support, Fitch views positively: (i) RAL's 100% state ownership
and track record
of past equity injections; (ii) low cost of potential support
given the
company's small size and leverage (iii) the company's role
(albeit somewhat
limited) in the execution of state programmes to support the
agriculture sector.
At the same time, the two-notch difference between the company's
Long-term IDR
and those of the Russian sovereign (BBB-/Negative) reflects RALs
(i) lower
systemic importance and policy role compared with bigger state
banks,
specifically Russian Agricultural Bank (RusAg, BB+/Negative), in
supporting the
agricultural sector; (ii) potential weakening of support
propensity given the
company's poor performance and previous corporate governance
flaws leading to
large credit losses, as well as potential further problems,
which may require
extra provisioning.
RAL is a state-owned leasing company focusing on subsidised
directed leases to
customers from the agricultural sector. Ninety-four per centof
the portfolio at
end-1H15 comprised leases issued under the government sector
support programme
and funded by state capital injections with the remainder being
commercial
leasing funded by bank loans (mainly VTB and RusAg). The
subsidised book has
been stable in recent years, as the company is using proceeds
from lease
repayments for issuance of new leases, while the commercial book
(and hence
lending from third parties) has been gradually decreasing.
Asset quality is weak mainly due to governance failings under
previous
management prior to 2010, but also because of the volatile
performance of the
agriculture industry. At end-2014, 53% of net investments in
lease were
non-performing and reserved by only 45%. In addition RUB15.1bn
of lease
receivables were problematic, although these were reserved by
93%, and RUB14.7bn
of other assets (advances paid and equipment) were potentially
at risk but these
were reserved by 46% at end-2014.
The aggregate unreserved portion of NPLs and other
high-risk/problematic
exposures amounted to RUB24.6bn or 45% of equity. Given the
company's low
leverage (debt-to equity ratio of 11% at end-2014), it has the
capacity to
comfortably reserve these. However, the newly issued leases are
not yet seasoned
and may be a source of additional risks.
The lack of growth and capital contributions reflects RAL's
legacy problems and
its niche role, although the company is still included in the
state programme of
agricultural development for 2013-2020. Also the head of
Ministry of Agriculture
is planning to head the Board of Directors of RAL in 2016. RAL
expects RUB2bn
equity injection in 2016, which will be used for new
originations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDR
The ratings could be downgraded if (i) Russia's sovereign
ratings are
downgraded; (ii) RAL's policy role is diminished; (iii) the
company's leverage
increases markedly; or (iv) the company's governance continues
to fail.
Potential for an upgrade is limited unless the company sees a
marked
strengthening of its policy role, state support and its
corporate governance
framework.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS:
The Stable Outlooks on the National Rating reflect Fitch's view
that the
creditworthiness of RAL relative to other Russian issuers are
unlikely to change
significantly in case of a sovereign downgrade.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
