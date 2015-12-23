(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UBI
Banca
International S.A.'s euro commercial paper and French
certificates of deposit
programmes at their Short-term 'F3' ratings. The ratings have
simultaneously
been withdrawn for commercial reasons.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
UBI Banca International SA is Italy's UBI Banca's
Luxemburg-based subsidiary.
The short-term rating on UBI Banca International SA's short term
programmes is
equalised with the Short-term Issuer Default Rating of the
parent Unione di
Banche Italiane S.p.A (UBI Banca) since the debt issued under
the programmes is
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by UBI Banca.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable
Contact:
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Manuela Banfi
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 202
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
