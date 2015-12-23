(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
ProCredit Bank ad
Beograd's (PCBS) Outlook to Positive from Stable. At the same
time, Fitch has
affirmed its Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings at 'B+'
and 'BB-', respectively.
The Support Rating is affirmed at '4'. The 'b+' Viability Rating
of PCBS was not
affected by this rating action. A full list of ratings is
available at the end
of this rating action commentary.
The rating action follows Fitch's revision of the Outlook on
Serbian sovereign
rating (see 'Fitch Revises Serbia's Outlook to Positive; Affirms
at 'B+'' dated
18 December 2015 on www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PCBS's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by potential support
from its parent,
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (PCH, BBB/Stable). However, the
Long-term
foreign currency IDR is constrained by Serbia's Country Ceiling
of 'B+'
reflecting potential transfer and convertibility risks. The
one-notch uplift of
PCBS's local currency IDR above both the Country Ceiling and the
bank's foreign
currency IDR reflects a lower probability of restrictions being
placed on
servicing of local currency obligations in case of systemic
stress.
The Positive Outlook on PCBS's Long-term IDRs reflects that on
Serbia's
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs, and therefore the
potential for the
bank's ratings to be upgraded if the country's ratings are
upgraded and the
Country Ceiling is revised upward.
PCBS's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by potential support
from PCH. The
support considerations take into account the 100% ownership,
common branding,
close parental integration and a track record of timely capital
and liquidity
support to group banks from PCH. Absent of Country Ceiling
constraints, these
considerations would typically be reflected in a one-notch
differential between
the rating of the parent, PCH, and that of PCBS.
PCH's ratings are based on Fitch's view of the support it could
expect to
receive from its core international financial institution (IFI)
shareholders
when needed. Fitch's view of support is based on PCH's
ownership, effective
corporate governance and the important and successful
development role it
fulfils in advancing responsible financing and small business
lending in
developing markets. This mission is in keeping with the
developmental mandates
of the core shareholders.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Movements in Serbia's sovereign rating, accompanied by a change
in the Country
Ceiling, are likely to affect PCBS's IDRs. An upgrade of Serbian
sovereign
rating is likely to result in an upgrade of the Support Rating
for PCBS.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook
revised to Positive
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-' Outlook revised
to Positive from
Stable
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sandra Hamilton
Director
+44 20 3530 1266
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
