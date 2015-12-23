(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings views a proposed capital increase to Minerva S.A. (Minerva) to be neutral for the company's credit profiles. If completed under current terms, the private equity fund Salic (UK) Ltd. (Salic UK) will subscribe and pay in new common shares to be issued by Minerva, corresponding to 19.95% of Minerva's total shares in a transaction valued at BRL746 million. Fitch rates Minerva 'BB-' / 'A-(bra)' / Stable Outlook. A positive rating action continues to be based on additional geographic and protein diversification, recurring positive free cash flow generation, and substantial decreases in gross and net leverage to below 4x and 3x, respectively, on a sustained basis. As of Sept. 30, 2015, Minerva's net leverage was 4.8x; Fitch believes that pro forma for the transaction, Minerva will present a net leverage ratio of 3.4x by year-end 2015 and this metric will remain close to 3.5x during the expansion plan. Fitch views this transaction as positive from a business perspective as it will provide Minerva with a healthier capital structure in the short term, enabling it to develop its strategy to grow and diversify geographically. We believe that as a result of this growth strategy, the company will continue to present a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio consistently above 3.0x. Contact: Primary Analyst Johnny Da Silva Director +1-212-908-0367 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Gisele Paolino Director +55 21 4503 2624 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.