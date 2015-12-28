(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, December 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Indonesia-based property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk's
(Lippo) Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB-' with a Stable
Outlook. The agency has also affirmed Lippo's National Long-Term
Rating at
'A+(idn)' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions
is given at the
end of this commentary.
Lippo's ratings reflect its strong market position and its
demonstrated track
record as a property developer in Indonesia. The ratings also
consider its
strong recurring cash flows generated by its portfolio of owned
and/or managed
healthcare, retail, and hospitality assets, its fee-based
income, and dividends
from the real estate investment trusts (REITs) that it manages.
Lippo has strong
access to US dollar bond markets, which it has used to stagger
its debt
maturities, minimising refinancing risk.
Lippo's ratings also reflect its smaller operating scale
compared with
higher-rated international peers, as well as its aggressive
medium-term
expansion plan, which is likely to keep leverage (defined as net
adjusted debt /
net property assets) high.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Cash Generation to Improve in 2016: We expect Lippo's cash
generation to improve
in 2016, mainly due to the planned sale of a few of its mature
retail and
healthcare assets to the REITs it sponsors. Housing sales should
also pick-up in
2016 off a lower base in 2015, supported by Lippo's brand. Lippo
sold just under
IDR3trn worth of property during the first nine months of 2015,
which was 73% of
its revised annual target of around IDR4trn. Lippo lowered its
2015 marketing
sales target from around IDR5trn initially, because of weak
domestic demand.
Many of Lippo's domestic peers also lowered their sales targets
for 2015, as a
result of challenging macroeconomic conditions and regulatory
uncertainty.
Strong Recurring Cash Flows: Lippo has a portfolio of assets
that generate
strong recurring income, including one of the largest
private-sector hospital
operators in Indonesia, for which there is robust demand, and
also one of the
largest retail-mall franchises. The portfolio also includes
several hotels, and
educational institutions. Lippo also receives dividends from the
REITs that it
manages. In aggregate, these sources generated recurring EBITDA
of around
IDR1.2trn at end-2014. Lippo's hospitals accounted for more than
half of these
cash flows, which support its fairly stable coverage of
fixed-charges, such as
interest and operating lease rent. We expect Lippo's recurring
EBITDA / fixed
charge cover to improve to more than 1.2x in 2016 and beyond
(2014: 0.9x; 2013:
1.0x) in line with the planned expansion of its hospitals and
malls.
Aggressive Medium-Term Expansion: Lippo plans to continue
expanding its hospital
portfolio outside of Jakarta, in a bid to gain a first-mover
advantage in its
targeted geographies. The company expects to spend between
IDR4trn and IDR8trn
through 2018 on expanding its hospitals and retail malls,
depending on the
demand for and priority of such projects. However only about
half of this capex
is committed, and we expect that much of the funding for the
expansion will be
generated via asset sales to its REITs.
Limited Rating Headroom: Lippo's leverage stood at 49% at
end-September 2015,
higher than the 39% at end-2014 mainly because of slower
presales and cash
collections, as well as a sharp depreciation of the Indonesian
rupiah in 3Q15.
Fitch notes that Lippo's leverage is high for its 'BB-' IDR.
However the agency
expects Lippo to maintain leverage below 50% over the medium
term, supported by
its ability to prefund its capex and land-banking through its
sponsored-REITs.
The company's inability to prefund its capex and land-banking in
this manner or
via other non-debt sources may result in negative rating action.
Fitch has also revised the rating sensitivities, including the
measure for
interest coverage, which will now be assessed on a consolidated
basis for the
company (see Rating Sensitivities below). This is in line with
our treatment of
most property developers in the Asian region, and is a better
measure of the
evolving risk profile stemming from the medium-term expansion of
Lippo's
recurring revenue businesses.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Housing sales will increase to more than IDR4.5trn in 2016
- EBITDA margin will weaken in 2015 to around 30%, but improve
in 2016
- Asset sales to sponsored REITs will increase in 2016 and 2017
- Lippo will spend between IDR4trn and IDR8trn on capex through
2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-A sustained increase in leverage to more than 50%
-A sustained weakening in the ratio of EBITDA from recurring
sources to interest
cost and operating lease rent to below 1.2x
-Inability to pre-fund capex
Positive: A rating upgrade is not expected in the medium term
given Lippo's
smaller operating scale and recurring income base compared with
higher-rated
international peers. We also expect Lippo's leverage to remain
high over the
medium term as it executes its expansion plans.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-';Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(idn)'; Outlook Stable
Theta Capital Pte Ltd
USD250m outstanding 7% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed
at 'BB-'
USD403m outstanding 6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2020
affirmed at 'BB-'
USD150m outstanding 7% senior unsecured bonds due 2022 affirmed
at 'BB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA (International Ratings)
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Primary Analyst
Bernard Kie (National Ratings)
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie (International Ratings)
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
