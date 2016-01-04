(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON/PARIS, January 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned the Ferrovie
dello Stato Italiane (FS; 'BBB+/Stable') upcoming EUR300m bullet
floating rate
notes due 31 December 2025 a Long-term Local Currency rating of
'BBB+'. The
notes will be issued on 12 January 2016.
The notes will be issued under the EUR4.5bn Euro Medium Term
Note (EMTN)
programme and proceeds from the notes will be used to finance
FS's project plans
including the upgrade of the rolling stock. The notes will rank
at least pari
passu with all present and future unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of
the issuer.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to FS's Long-term IDR would be mirrored in FS's notes
rating.
For more information on the key sensitivities related to FS's
ratings, see
"Fitch Affirms Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane at BBB+" dated 6
November 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant committee 4 November 2015
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 879087 203
Fitch Italia Societa per il Rating S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Gian Luca Poggi
Director
+39 02 879087 293
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 26 Feb 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.