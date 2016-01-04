(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON/PARIS, January 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (FS; 'BBB+/Stable') upcoming EUR300m bullet floating rate notes due 31 December 2025 a Long-term Local Currency rating of 'BBB+'. The notes will be issued on 12 January 2016. The notes will be issued under the EUR4.5bn Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme and proceeds from the notes will be used to finance FS's project plans including the upgrade of the rolling stock. The notes will rank at least pari passu with all present and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the issuer. RATING SENSITIVITIES Changes to FS's Long-term IDR would be mirrored in FS's notes rating. For more information on the key sensitivities related to FS's ratings, see "Fitch Affirms Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane at BBB+" dated 6 November 2015 at www.fitchratings.com. Date of relevant committee 4 November 2015 Contact: Primary Analyst Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 879087 203 Fitch Italia Societa per il Rating S.p.A. Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Gian Luca Poggi Director +39 02 879087 293 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 26 Feb 2015) here Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.