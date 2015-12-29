(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, December 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
assigned PT Sinar Mas
Multifinance (SMMF) a National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(idn)' and
a National
Short-Term Rating of 'F2(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has assigned the company's IDR500bn
unsecured bond
maturing on 10 April 2018 a National rating of 'A-(idn)'.
'A' National Long-Term Ratings denote expectations of low
default risk relative
to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However,
changes in
circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for
timely
repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial
commitments denoted
by a higher rated category.
'F2' National Short-Term Ratings indicate a good capacity for
timely payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. However, the margin of safety is not as great as in the
case of the
higher ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
The ratings of SMMF reflect Fitch's expectation that the company
will continue
to benefit from support and commitment from its 99.99%
shareholder, PT Sinarmas
Multiartha Tbk (SMMA), a holding company in the Sinar Mas Group
that focuses on
the integrated financial services sector, which includes
banking, multi-finance
and insurance.
SMMF provides consumer financing and leasing and factoring
services. Consumer
finance makes up 74% of the company's total financing portfolio
and factoring
accounts for 22%.
SMMF's ratings reflect its limited synergies with SMMA and
hence, its small role
in expanding SMMA's franchise. This is because only a small
portion of SMMA's
business flow comes from the multi-finance business compared
with its banking
and insurance affiliates. SMMF accounted for about 5% of SMMA's
total assets at
end-1H15.
SMMF's equity-to-assets ratio of 35% at end-1H15 is among the
highest among its
peers, supported by a substantial capital infusion by SMMA in
2012. However, its
profitability is low compared to its peers. ROA was 0.5% and ROE
was 1.3% in
1H15. Its NPL ratio was at 3.8% at end-1H15, an improvement from
4.5% at
end-2014.
Fitch expects SMMF's asset quality to continue to be under
pressure in 2016 due
challenging economic conditions such as higher interest rates
and low commodity
prices.
DEBT RATINGS
The bonds are rated at the same level as the issuer's National
Ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
Any weakening in the linkages between SMMF and SMMA, such as a
significant
reduction in SMMA's ownership or intra-group business referrals,
or lower
likelihood of financial support from SMMA, may lead to negative
rating action,
although Fitch considers this prospect to be remote in the
foreseeable future.
A significant expansion in SMMF's role in helping its bank
affiliate to provide
comprehensive retail banking, which may strengthen SMMA's
franchise, might have
a positive impact on SMMF's ratings.
DEBT RATINGS
Any changes in the issuer's National Ratings would affect the
issue rating.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower Level 24
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav.3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
