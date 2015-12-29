(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, December 29 (Fitch) Brazilian corporates have
resorted to more
than USD10 billion in asset sales in 2015 to bolster capital
structures and
liquidity positions as the companies brace for an even tougher
2016, says Fitch
Ratings. We expect continued pressure on credit metrics due to a
combination of
the weak Brazilian macro environment and elevated interest
rates.
Companies that have made significant asset sales this year
include Oi S.A. at
USD6 billion, Vale S.A. at USD3 billion and Camargo Correa at
USD700 million,
among others. Additional non-core asset sales totaling upwards
of USD10 billion
are also possible during 2016 if companies such as CSN (through
its units MRS
and Tecar Port), Vale and others execute their divestment plans.
While Fitch
believes the non-core assets identified for sale have meaningful
value,
monetizing these assets for maximum value will be challenging in
the current
environment.
Corporations in Brazil entered the 2015 recession with higher
leverage following
a period of substantial investments, some of which are ongoing.
Fitch expects a
3.6% Brazil GDP contraction during 2015 and further negative
2.5% change in
2016, with the challenging operating environment pressuring many
capital
structures at current rating levels. Companies have responded
with a number of
reactive measures, including non-core asset sales to improve
leverage ratios and
streamlined operations to better face the difficult trading
conditions expected
in 2016; capex remains relatively high.
Fitch anticipates that some asset sale negotiations will be
protracted due to
the recessionary environment, and some announced deals may not
be successful.
This could lead to new or further rating downgrades for a number
of them. In
some cases, such as CSN, announced asset sales could dilute
companies' vertical
integration and business diversification, while potentially
leading to a more
streamlined operating structure in others (Vale).
Rising Brazilian interest rates have exacerbated company woes,
hindering the
viability of companies such as CSN and Usiminas. Both have
significant amounts
of real-denominated debt linked to the SELIC rate, which has
increased to 14.25%
from 7.0% since 2013. Using total debt reported at year-end
2014, Fitch
estimates that CSN's interest expense has increased by BRL640
million and
Usiminas's by BRL150 million as of September 2015 from 2013.
Fitch estimates that 32% of its Brazilian portfolio now spends
more than 50% of
EBITDA on debt service compared with 24% at year-end 2013. The
median FCF for
Brazilian corporates is USD20 million, compared with negative
USD47 million for
companies spending more than 50% of EBITDA on debt service.
International capital markets remain closed for most companies
due to concerns
related to Brazil's deteriorated political and economic
environment and
uncertainty due to several corruption investigations. Only six
issuers have been
able to tap the markets in 2015 compared with 36 in 2014.
For more information on this topic, please see our special
report titled
"Brazilian Corporates: Higher Interest Rates Add to Woes,"
available on our
website at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Cristina Madero
Associate Director
Corporate Finance
+1 312 368-2080
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL
Jay Djemal
Director
Corporate Finance
+1 312 368-3134
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
