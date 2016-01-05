(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, January 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of Mitsui Life Insurance Company
Limited (Mitsui
Life) to 'A' from 'BBB+', following Nippon Life Insurance
Company's (Nippon
Life, IFS: A/Stable) completion of its tender offer to acquire
Mitsui Life's
shares. Mitsui Life's IFS rating has been removed from Rating
Watch Positive,
which was placed on 14 September 2015, and the Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating upgrade for Mitsui Life is based on Fitch's
expectation that the
company will benefit operationally and financially from being
part of a larger
and financially stronger group. Fitch considers Mitsui Life to
be a "Very
Important" entity within the Nippon Life group under Fitch's
Insurance Rating
Methodology, and as a result has provided a two-notch uplift
from its standalone
IFS rating of 'BBB+'.
Mitsui Life, which has strong ties with the Mitsui Group, will
operate as a
subsidiary of Nippon Life, while maintaining its brand name and
distribution
channels. Nippon Life and Mitsui Life also reached an agreement
for certain
Mitsui Group members, such as Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation (Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating: A/Stable), to re-acquire about 17% of
Mitsui Life's
shares. This is to allow Mitsui Life to maintain its strong ties
with the Mitsui
Group.
Mitsui Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) was 806.3%
at end-September
2015, little changed from 812.4% at end-March 2015.
Nippon Life reported core profit of JPY679bn, while Mitsui Life
reported JPY59bn
in the financial year ending March 2015. Nippon Life had total
assets of
JPY62.0trn, while Mitsui Life had total assets of JPY7.4trn at
end-September
2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Mitsui Life is unlikely in the near future as the
Insurer
Financial Strength Rating is currently on par with Japan's
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR of 'A' with a Stable Outlook.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
- A downgrade of Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR
- A downgrade of Nippon Life's IFS rating
- Reduction in Mitsui Life's strategic importance to Nippon Life
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=997481
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.