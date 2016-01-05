(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TOKYO, January 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of Mitsui Life Insurance Company Limited (Mitsui Life) to 'A' from 'BBB+', following Nippon Life Insurance Company's (Nippon Life, IFS: A/Stable) completion of its tender offer to acquire Mitsui Life's shares. Mitsui Life's IFS rating has been removed from Rating Watch Positive, which was placed on 14 September 2015, and the Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating upgrade for Mitsui Life is based on Fitch's expectation that the company will benefit operationally and financially from being part of a larger and financially stronger group. Fitch considers Mitsui Life to be a "Very Important" entity within the Nippon Life group under Fitch's Insurance Rating Methodology, and as a result has provided a two-notch uplift from its standalone IFS rating of 'BBB+'. Mitsui Life, which has strong ties with the Mitsui Group, will operate as a subsidiary of Nippon Life, while maintaining its brand name and distribution channels. Nippon Life and Mitsui Life also reached an agreement for certain Mitsui Group members, such as Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: A/Stable), to re-acquire about 17% of Mitsui Life's shares. This is to allow Mitsui Life to maintain its strong ties with the Mitsui Group. Mitsui Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) was 806.3% at end-September 2015, little changed from 812.4% at end-March 2015. Nippon Life reported core profit of JPY679bn, while Mitsui Life reported JPY59bn in the financial year ending March 2015. Nippon Life had total assets of JPY62.0trn, while Mitsui Life had total assets of JPY7.4trn at end-September 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of Mitsui Life is unlikely in the near future as the Insurer Financial Strength Rating is currently on par with Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'A' with a Stable Outlook. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: - A downgrade of Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR - A downgrade of Nippon Life's IFS rating - Reduction in Mitsui Life's strategic importance to Nippon Life Contact: Primary Analyst Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=997481 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.