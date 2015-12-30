(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, December 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the
City of Madrid's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of 'BBB+'
with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also withdrawn Madrid's
Short-term foreign
currency IDR of 'F2' and outstanding bonds ratings of 'BBB+'.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
(including by CRA definition regional or local authorities of a
state) reviews
is subject to restrictions and must take place according to a
published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings for commercial reasons.
Accordingly, Fitch will
no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for the City of
Madrid
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
