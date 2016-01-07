(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, January 07 (Fitch) Adequate performance in the short
and medium term
point to a stable outlook for the Mexican insurance sector in
2016, according to
a new Fitch Ratings report.
Fitch expects growth of the Mexican insurance and surety sector
to be around 6%
and 8%, respectively, in nominal terms. In addition, Fitch
expects 3.3% growth
for the Mexican economy as a whole in 2016.
Losses caused by Hurricane Odile and Patricia have been
adequately absorbed by
the insurance industry through robust catastrophic reserves and
adequate
reinsurance programs within the sector.
Fitch views the combined ratio as likely to increase in 2016,
mainly as a result
of the new regulatory framework and agricultural damage that has
not been
registered regarding Hurricane Patricia.
Fitch expects that companies will adapt to the recent regulatory
initiatives.
During 2015 insurers and surety sector implemented qualitative
requirements from
the Unique Insurance and Surety Circular and tested for
quantitative factors.
During 2016, companies will likely implement quantitative
elements, which should
strengthen equity and reserve levels.
The outlook report is based on public information disclosed by
National
Insurance and Surety Commission and also from data owned by the
rating agency
regarding the sector. The outlook report analyzes Fitch's
perspectives regarding
growth, profitability, capitalization, given ratings and
regulatory changes.
The full report titled '2016 Outlook: Mexican Insurance Sector'
is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchratings.mx.' or by clicking
on the above
link.
Contact:
Eugenia Martinez
Associate Director
+ 52 81 83999155
Fitch Ratings Mexico
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Piso 8, Monterrey NL, 64920
Rosa Elena Turrubiartes
Analyst
+52 (81) 83-99-9100 ext.1516
Milena Carrizosa
Director
+57 1 326 9999
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
2016 Outlook: Mexican Insurance (Strong Finances, Regulatory
Changes and
Economic Challenges)
here
