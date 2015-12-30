(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, December 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Alfa
Holding Issuance
plc's (AHI) RUB1.8bn senior issue of limited recourse loan
participation notes
(LPNs) a final 'BB(emr)' rating.
The notes are to be repaid in several instalments with the last
one on 28 August
2018. The coupon is floating, referencing various market
instruments. Fitch
appends a subscript (emr) to the rating to highlight that the
variability of the
coupon created by the embedded market risk is excluded from the
rating assigned
to the notes.
AHI, an Irish SPV that issued the bonds, immediately on-lent the
proceeds to
Cyprus-based ABH Financial Limited (ABHFL, BB/Negative), as the
ultimate
borrower under the notes. The terms of the loan agreement
between AHI and ABHFL
mirror those of the notes, so the notes repayment will be made
with proceeds
from respective loan repayments by ABHFL.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of the issue is driven by ABHFL's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BB'. The issue is not guaranteed by Alfa Bank
(BB+/Negative), the main
operating subsidiary of ABHFL.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the issue is likely to move in tandem with ABHFL's
Long-term IDR,
which in turn is currently notched down once from that of Alfa
Bank. The
Negative Outlook on Alfa Bank's Long-term IDRs mirrors that on
the Russian
sovereign rating, and reflects the potential for the bank's
Viability Rating
(VR), which indicates standalone strength, to be downgraded due
to pressure on
financial metrics from the now recessionary environment.
At the same time, Alfa remains the highest-rated Russian
privately-owned bank,
reflecting its sound management and track record of navigating
through past
Russian crises, and its currently strong balance sheet and solid
financial
metrics.
If ABHFL significantly increases leverage, which is currently
not a base case
expectation, both ABHFL's and the issue ratings may be notched
further down from
Alfa Bank's rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Anton Lopatin
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=997424
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.