KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR AND IDRs
KAS BANK's ratings are driven by the bank's franchise as a
post-trade securities
services provider to institutional investors, mostly Dutch
pension funds and
insurance companies, and by its low risk appetite. KAS BANK has
an established
franchise in its core business in the Netherlands, but Fitch
views the bank's
monoline business model and geographically concentrated customer
base as
constraints to the ratings.
The ratings also reflect a high, albeit well-managed, exposure
to operational
risk, moderate earnings generation and sound risk-weighted
capitalisation but a
small capital base.
Although KAS BANK has a fairly concentrated, primarily Dutch,
franchise, the
bank has proven that there are growth opportunities in its
business as reflected
by healthy increases in assets under administration and in the
number of
customers in the past 18 months. KAS BANK is an independent
player, which
differentiates it from its larger competitors, and it focuses on
the specific
needs of its pension fund, insurer and investment fund
customers. Fitch expects
KAS BANK to maintain critical mass in its core asset
administration business.
Management is experienced and has a track record of coherent
strategy.
Fitch views KAS BANK's risk appetite as low. Credit risk is very
low, as credit
exposures are essentially intraday collateralised
settlement-related facilities.
There are some large low quality securities investments, a
legacy from the past,
which are no longer in line with the bank's tighter investment
policies. KAS
BANK is exposed to operational risk, but losses have been small.
KAS BANK
outsources its mainframe, but this is mitigated by the tight
outsourcing
agreements and close contacts the bank has with its main
outsourcer. Manual
inputs are minimal as KAS BANK's investment programmes are aimed
at maximising
the use of straight-through processing. Overall the risk control
framework is
solid.
Profitability is moderate and should be supported by its cost
reduction
programme and the bank's widening of its value-added reporting
services.
Continuous IT investments result in a fairly high cost base,
which is not fully
covered by fee income. Earnings are somewhat reliant on returns
on the
investment of the bank's equity.
KAS BANK's balance sheet is liability-driven. Its risk weighted
core capital
ratio is sound, at around 22% over the years; however, its
leverage is fairly
high and fluctuates in line with customer deposits.
Capitalisation needs to be
viewed in the context of the bank's high exposure to operational
risk. The small
equity base makes it vulnerable to shocks. Fitch expects KAS
BANK to gradually
improve its capital levels.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
In Fitch's view, legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
(including the
implementation of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive -
BRRD) have
substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for
financial
institutions in the EU. KAS BANK is subject to the BRRD. The
bank's '5' Support
Rating and 'No Floor' Support Rating Floor imply that it is
likely that senior
creditors will be required to participate in losses, if
necessary instead of or
ahead of the bank receiving sovereign support. Hence sovereign
support, although
possible, cannot be relied upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR AND IDRs
Upside to the ratings is limited due to KAS BANK's fairly
limited franchise and
monoline business model in a global context - as reflected in
Fitch's assessment
of the bank's company profile - and its small equity base
compared with
similarly rated peers.
The ratings are primarily sensitive to a weakening of
capitalisation, an
increase in risk appetite or larger-than-expected operational
losses that could
cause reputational damage and pressure on business volumes and
revenue.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
KAS BANK's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are primarily
sensitive to
legislative changes at national and European levels, increasing
the propensity
of sovereigns to support institutions such as KAS BANK. While
not impossible,
this is not expected by Fitch.
