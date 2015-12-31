(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its
'BBB-' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
(NYSE: FR) and
First Industrial, L.P. and revised the Rating Outlook to
Positive from Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of First Industrial's 'BBB-' IDR reflects
the company's
solid and diversified portfolio of low capital intensity
industrial properties,
as well as Fitch's expectation for leverage and fixed-charge
coverage to sustain
at levels that are appropriate-to-strong for the 'BBB-' rating
through 2017. The
ratings also consider FR's solid liquidity position, supported
by its measured
approach to development risk, and good unencumbered asset
coverage of unsecured
debt (UA/UD).
The Positive Outlook incorporates the improvement in FR's
portfolio market and
asset quality stemming from its portfolio repositioning program
and FR's
stronger credit metrics, which align more closely now with other
'BBB'-rated
REIT credits with similar asset profiles.
During the one-to-two-year Rating Outlook horizon, Fitch will
monitor the
company's ability to re-access the unsecured bond market at
terms consistent
with a low investment grade rated REIT, as well as the company's
adherence to
its development risk policies and maintenance of leverage
towards the low end of
its public 6.0x to 7.0x leverage target. Fitch is unlikely to
upgrade its
ratings for FR if leverage sustains towards the mid-to-high end
of the company's
policy range. Fitch will also consider the point in the
commercial real estate
cycle, including the outlook for industrial property
fundamentals, in the
context of its 'through-the-cycle' ratings approach.
Improved Asset Quality
Fitch expects FR's same store net operating income (SSNOI) to
grow by 2% to 3%
per annum through 2017, primarily due to mid-to-high single
digit GAAP leasing
spreads. Fitch sees limited upside to the company's strong 95.5%
3Q'15 occupancy
rate. FR's SSNOI growth has exceeded its industrial REIT peer
average since
2012, likely helped by the company's portfolio repositioning
program.
FR has recycled $1.3 billion of capital since 2010. Like many
REITs, the company
has sold older, slower growing and more capital intensive
(primarily Midwest
industrial) assets and invested the proceeds in newer bulk
distribution
facilities in key U.S. logistics markets through acquisitions
and development.
Operating metrics for the company's current portfolio are
in-line with its peers
with respect to occupancy, SSNOI growth, leasing spreads and
tenant retention
rates. FR's portfolio SSNOI growth underperformed its peers
during the last
downturn; however, the large-scale portfolio repositioning by FR
and many of its
peers make comparisons of historical portfolio operating
performance generally
unreliable. That notwithstanding, FR continues to trade at a
higher market
implied cap rate than the industrial peer average, which is one
indication that
its portfolio remains moderately weaker than its peers, despite
the recent
quality improvement.
Leverage and Coverage Improving
Fitch projects that leverage will sustain in the low-6.0x range
through 2017 due
primarily to low-single digit SSNOI growth through 2017 and
incremental NOI from
recently completed developments, partially offset by the
temporary loss of
income from property dispositions to fund new investments,
including
development. FR's leverage was 6.3x for the TTM ended Sept. 30,
2015, which is
appropriate to moderately strong for the 'BBB-' rating. The
company's annualized
3Q'15 leverage was 6.1x.
Fitch expects FR's fixed charge coverage to improve to the high
2.0x range by
2017 due to SSNOI growth, interest savings on debt refinancings
and lower
maintenance capex now that the company's portfolio is fully
stabilized. FR's
fixed charge coverage was 2.5x for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2015
and 2.2x at Dec.
31, 2014.
Granular Portfolio
The portfolio is not overly dependent on any given region or
tenant, with top
markets as of Sept. 30, 2015 being Southern California including
Los Angeles,
the Inland Empire and San Diego (13.3% of 3Q'15 rental income),
Central
Pennsylvania (7.9%), Chicago (7.8%), Minneapolis/St. Paul (7.8%)
and Dallas/Ft.
Worth (6.5%). FR's top 10 and top 20 tenants comprised 13.5% and
21% of rental
income, respectively at Sept. 30, 2015, which is reasonably well
diversified and
consistent with its peers.
Solid Liquidity Position
FR's liquidity coverage is solid at 1.5x for the period Oct. 1,
2015 to Dec. 31,
2017. Liquidity coverage would improve to 1.7x assuming an 80%
refinance rate on
secured debt maturities through 2017. On Sept. 11, 2015, FR
issued a $260
million term loan and fixed the applicable interest rate at
3.39%. The company
used the proceeds primarily to repay the outstanding balance on
its revolving
credit facility.
FR plans to utilize its revolver to repay the approximately $240
million in debt
maturities in 4Q'15 and 1Q'16 which carry a weighted average
rate of 6.2%. Given
the discrepancy in interest costs, FR should see increased cash
flow in 2016
related to the term loan financing and anticipated debt
repayment. At Sept. 30,
2015, the weighted average maturity for FR's unsecured notes,
term loans, and
secured financings is 4.4 years, with a weighted average
interest rate of 5.5%,
when excluding the company's revolving credit facility.
FR's 51.2% payout ratio of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)
for the nine
months ended Sept. 30, 2015 is conservative and should result in
$60 million of
retained cash flow annually. The company is operating within its
50% - 60% AFFO
payout ratio target.
Adequate Unencumbered Asset Coverage
FR's unencumbered assets (3Q'15 unencumbered NOI divided by a
stressed
capitalization rate of 9.5% reflective of some adverse
selection) covered net
unsecured debt by 2.2x as of Sept. 30, 2015, which is adequate
for a low
IG-rated REIT. The company encumbered some of its better assets
to refinance
unsecured bond maturities during the global financial crisis. FR
has since
unencumbered assets as mortgages mature; however, unencumbered
assets
represented 69% of total assets at Sept. 30, 2015 compared with
the high 90%
range pre-crisis.
No Recent Unsecured Bond Issuance
FR has not issued unsecured bonds since May 2007, which Fitch
views negatively
in terms of the company's relative capital access and generally
inconsistent
with REITs rated above the 'BBB-' level. Fitch suspects the
company could access
the private placement unsecured bond market given strong demand
and reasonable
pricing for the notes issued by several of FR's smaller, less
seasoned and less
diversified industrial REIT peers.
However, regaining access to public unsecured debt capital could
prove more
challenging and costly for the company. Inaugural and infrequent
REIT issuers
have generally been unable to access the public bond markets for
most of 2015 at
attractive terms, irrespective of the traditional 10 bps to 15
bps 'new issuer'
premium common to the market. In Fitch's view, FR could also
encounter
unfavorable legacy institutional bond investor perceptions
stemming from its
prior management and strategy pre 2008/2009.
First Industrial completed several unsecured bond issuances
prior to 2008.
However, the company over extended its balance sheet prior to
the global
financial crisis (GFC) and was forced to encumber assets to meet
maturities
during 2008/2009, as well as early in this recovery. Since then,
FR has reduced
leverage and begun unencumbering assets again under new
management. The company
has not encumbered any new assets since 2012.
FR has primarily sourced unsecured debt capital through its
banking syndicate
via its unsecured credit facility and separate unsecured bank
term loans. Fitch
views over reliance on bank term loan borrowings as a credit
negative given
generally shorter borrowing terms and the potential for
reductions in lending
demand/capital availability from bank lending syndicates.
Measured Approach to Development
FR maintains a reasonable approach to managing development risk
that is
generally consistent with its similarly rated peers. FR's
unfunded development
commitments totaled $102 million, representing 2.9% of gross
assets, based on
its reported pipeline at Sept. 30, 2015 adjusted for one project
announced
during the fourth quarter.
FR operates under a self-imposed development exposure cap of
$325 million. The
target represents the total invested capital allowable in
non-stabilized assets,
such as speculative (unleased) development and value-add
acquisitions. The
calculation is based on cost and is adjusted for pro-rata
leasing. As of Nov.
12, 2015, FR had $186 million in remaining capacity under its
cap. FR's board
increased the company's development policy cap to $325 million
from $250 million
during 2015 to reflect growth in the company's asset base
leverage at the low
end of its 6x-7x financial policy.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within its rating case for the issuer
include:
--SSNOI growth of 3% and 2% during 2016 and 2017, respectively;
--Acquisitions of $75 million during 2016 at a 6% cap rate
(excluding $50
million of non-income producing development land);
--Dispositions of $200 million during 2016 at a 6.5% cap rate;
--Development spending of $175 million during 2016 and $150
million during 2017;
--Development completions of $150 million during 2016 and 2017
at a 7% yield;
--Recurring maintenance capex spending of $40 million and $42.5
million in 2016
and 2017;
--G&A growth of 2% per annum through 2017;
--No equity issuance during the forecast period;
--$250 million of unsecured bond issuance in December 2016 at a
5% interest
rate;
--Dividend growth of 5% per annum.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch has loosened its positive and negative leverage-based
rating sensitivities
by 0.5x to reflect FR's portfolio market and asset quality
enhancements. The
following factors may result in positive momentum for the
ratings and/or Rating
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.5x
(leverage for TTM ended
Sept. 30, 2015 was 6.3x);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
2.5x (coverage
for TTM ended Sept. 30, 2015 was 2.5x);
The following factors may result in negative momentum for the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--An inability to regain access to unsecured bond capital on
terms generally
consistent with low IG-rated REITs;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
2x;
--Fitch's expectation of UA/UD (based on a stressed 9.5%
capitalization rate)
sustaining below 2x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed its ratings for FR as follows:
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB-'.
First Industrial, L.P.
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured term loan at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
