(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, January 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Hyundai
Capital Services
Inc.'s (HCS, BBB+/Stable) ratings will not be affected by
General Electric
Capital Corporation's (GECC) divestment of just over half its
stake in HCS.
HCS's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) remains equalised
with that of
Hyundai Motor Company (HMC; BBB+), HCS's majority shareholder
and the flagship
company of Hyundai Motor Group. HCS is a captive auto financing
company to the
group.
Fitch has treated GECC's minority stake in HCS as an
opportunistic investment
and has not given a rating uplift for that. This means that
GECC's partial or
full divestment would not affect HCS's ratings. Fitch takes a
similar approach
to GECC's 43% stake in Hyundai Card Co., Ltd. (HCC; BBB/Stable),
which GECC also
plans to divest.
The equalisation of HCS's IDR with that of HMC is based on
Fitch's belief that
HCS is a core subsidiary of HMC and there is a high probability
of support in
times of need. The accumulation of HCS's shares by the Hyundai
Motor Group
underpins this view. HCS provides financing for about 70% of
buyers who sought
financing to buy vehicles from HMC and Kia in 9M15, down from
90% in 2010.
HMC and Kia Motors Corporation (Kia, BBB+/Stable), the two key
auto-makers of
the group, on 5 January 2016 acquired a 23% stake in HCS from
IGE USA
Investments (IGE), an offshore subsidiary of GECC. The Hyundai
Motor Group's
stake in HCS is now 80%. Should IGE fail to divest its remaining
20% stake in
HCS to a third party, we expect IGE to exercise its put option
to sell the
balance to HMC, causing the group's stake in the auto financier
to be 99.8%.
Fitch's latest report on HCS, dated 6 November 2015, is
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Matt Choi
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro
Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 150-737 Korea
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.