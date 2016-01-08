(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/MILAN, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
French Department
of Savoie's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'AA' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The
Outlook is Negative.
The affirmation reflects the department's performance over the
last six months
being in line with our assumptions as well as Savoie's track
record of sound
operating performance, debt restraint, strong governance and
balanced
socio-economic profile. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's
expectation that
the department's budgetary performance and debt metrics will
weaken in the
medium term. This is mainly due to cuts in state transfers that
will not be
fully compensated by operating spending restraint, and will thus
result in a
deterioration of the department's budgetary profile and debt
payback.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Our baseline scenario expects the department's operating margin
to weaken over
the medium term, to 11.5% by 2019, from a sound average of 18%
in 2010-2014.
This is due to the impact of state transfers cuts (of 16.5% p.a.
on average in
2016-17) not being fully compensated by operating spending
restraint, leading to
a decline in the current balance. We expect operating spending
to grow at a
slower pace (1.1% p.a. over 2016-2019 against 2.1% p.a. in
2011-2014) as various
cost-cutting measures are implemented.
Despite strong management and cost-cutting measures, Savoie's
budget has limited
flexibility, with 85% of operating expenditure driven by rigid
items such as
staff costs and mandatory transfers -notably social transfers,
which are
dynamic. However, the department has some leeway on property
land tax rates,
although this option is not currently being contemplated. Some
tax items,
especially property transfer duties (16% of estimated 2015
operating revenue),
tend to evolve erratically and are less predictable than other
tax revenues.
Although debt is expected to have reduced by a nominal EUR9.2m
in 2015, to
EUR271.2m, we expect the debt payback ratio to rise in the
medium term, from a
comfortable 3.3 years estimated at end-2015. The department has
committed to a
gradual scaling-back of capital expenditure to below EUR90m p.a.
on average
between 2016 and 2019 (against an average EUR108m per year over
2011-2014).
Savoie benefits from significant real estate assets in ski
resorts as well as
financial assets, which could be monetised over the medium term
to improve its
debt coverage ratios. These disposals, if realised, could lead
to a higher
self-financing capacity of investments as well as lower
indebtedness over the
medium term.
Savoie's socio-economic indicators are better than the national
average, with
notably lower unemployment (8% at end-2Q15, against regional and
national
averages of 8.9% and 10%, respectively) and slightly higher
average wealth. It
benefits from a dynamic tourism industry, driven by some of
Europe's leading ski
resorts.
The department benefits from a stable political framework with a
clear political
majority and a cross-party consensus on key issues (especially
financial
strategy).
Debt guarantees are high, estimated at EUR464.5m (97% of current
revenue) at 1
January 2015. However, Fitch considers contingent risk as low
due to borrowers'
solid credit profiles (mostly regulated social housing
institutions) and their
sound debt structure. Dependent public-sector entities are fully
self-funded and
well-capitalised.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A weak operating performance leading to a debt payback ratio
around eight years
could result in a downgrade.
The Outlook may be revised to Stable on a sustained improvement
in the operating
margin towards 14%-15% leading to considerably stronger debt
metrics, for
instance a debt payback ratio consistently below four years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=997638
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.