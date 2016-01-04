(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned long-term
and short-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A/F1', respectively, to
Citibank Europe plc
(CEP), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Citigroup, Inc. Fitch has
also affirmed and
withdrawn the ratings of Citibank International Limited (CIL)
following the
merger of these two Citigroup subsidiaries. The effective date
of the merger
between CEP and CIL was Jan. 1, 2016. Fitch is withdrawing the
ratings of CIL as
CIL is undergoing a reorganization. Accordingly, Fitch will no
longer provide
ratings or analytical coverage for CIL, which no longer exists.
CIL, headquartered in London, will be acquired by CEP,
headquartered in Dublin,
creating a single pan-European bank with branches in 21
different countries. The
merger is intended to reduce operational and regulatory
complexity, capital
requirements, and costs, which is line with Citigroup's overall
strategy of
streamlining and simplifying operations and business lines
across its global
footprint.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS
CEP and CIL are both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Citigroup
(Citi), and are both
considered material legal entities under Citigroup's resolution
plan. Their IDRs
are aligned with Citigroup reflecting Fitch's view that these
entities are
integral to Citi's business strategy and operations.
CEP's Rating Outlook is Positive reflecting Fitch's view that
the internal TLAC
of material international operating companies will likely be
large enough to
meet Pillar 1 capital requirements and will then be sufficient
to recapitalize
them. A one-notch upgrade is likely once Fitch has sufficient
clarity as to
additional disclosure on the pre-positioning of internal TLAC
and its
sufficiency in size to cover a default of senior operating
company liabilities.
Citi's IDR was affirmed on Dec. 8, 2015, reflecting its solid
capital and
liquidity levels. Fitch also notes that Citi's earnings reflect
an improving
overall trend. Citi's complexity of operations, and asset
quality somewhat
offset these ratings strengths. Citi's Rating Outlook is Stable.
Refer to the
press release titled 'Fitch Affirms Citigroup's Long-Term IDR at
'A'; Outlook
Stable' for additional information on the parent's credit
profile.
SUPPORT RATING
Fitch has assigned an Institutional Support Rating (SR) of '1'
reflecting the
extremely high probability of support from Citigroup. CEP's
review demonstrated
a high probability of support from its parent. The rating also
considers the
high level of integration, brand, management, and financial and
reputational
incentives to avoid subsidiary defaults. Citi has both ability
and propensity to
support CIL.
Since the support is based on institutional support, no Support
Floor Rating is
assigned.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS
Specific factors that Fitch seeks additional clarity on before
resolving the
Outlook and potentially upgrading CEP's IDR will include host
country
clarification on internal TLAC, the quantum of internal TLAC,
and whether it
will be pre-positioned. The quantum is relevant because per
Fitch's criteria the
agency will look to the sufficiency of the amount of capital
available to that
subsidiary to recapitalize it. If the amount of TLAC is
sufficient for
recapitalization in Fitch's opinion and is pre-positioned, Fitch
will likely
upgrade the subsidiary ratings; further, if home and host
country regulators
reach agreements where pre-positioning is not required, the
rating will not be
upgraded and the Outlook revised to stable.
If clarity on host country internal TLAC proposals is further
delayed beyond the
next six months, Fitch will likely revise the subsidiary
Outlooks to Stable
until such clarity on these proposals is articulated.
SUPPORT RATING
The SR is potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions
around the
propensity or ability of Citigroup to provide timely support to
CEP.
The following ratings are assigned:
Citibank Europe plc
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Positive
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'
--Support at '1'
The following ratings are affirmed and withdrawn:
Citibank International Limited
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'
--Support at '1'
Additional information is available on 'www.fitchratings.com.'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Bank Rating Criteria' (March 20, 2015)
--'Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria'
(April 28, 2015)
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
