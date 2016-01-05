(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 05 (Fitch) Saudi Arabia's 2016 budget contains
significant
reforms and follows notable expenditure restraint during the
second half of
2015, but the fall in oil prices means that the deficit/GDP
ratio will again be
in double-digits, Fitch Ratings says.
The 2016 budget outlines measures to rationalise expenditure,
increase non-oil
revenues, and improve the fiscal policy framework. Petrol and
utility price
hikes were announced, and subsidy reform will proceed "gradually
over the next
five years." The authorities aim to slow the growth of recurring
expenditure,
especially wages, salaries and allowances. Privatisations are
planned. Adopting
a medium-term expenditure framework with a budget ceiling and
creating a debt
management office should strengthen management of the public
finances.
The commitment to reform was shown on 28 December with a hike in
petrol prices
of 66% (91 octane) and 50% (95 octane). Water prices for
industrial, government
and large corporate users more than doubled and electricity, and
gas and diesel
prices were raised. The direct cost of subsidies to the budget
is less than 2%
of GDP, but indirect subsidies (i.e. foregone revenue from oil
that could be
sold on international markets) are large. Taxes on tobacco and
soft drinks will
be raised, and support for a GCC-wide value-added tax appears
firmer.
The full impact on the deficit will depend on the pace and
extent of
implementation and the size of offsetting measures to allay the
effect on low-
and middle-income families.
Nevertheless, the magnitude of the oil price decline means that
the 2016 budget
forecasts total revenues of SR513.8bn, down from an estimated
SR608bn last year.
Budgeted spending at SR840bn is below estimated actual spending
for 2015
(SR975bn), but this leaves a projected deficit of SR326.2bn
(USD86.9bn), around
13.5% of GDP. This is by far the largest fiscal deficit that the
Saudi
authorities have budgeted for, and suggests an oil price
assumption in the low
USD40 p/b.
This would be a second successive double-digit budget deficit,
after the
Ministry of Finance said that the 2015 deficit was expected to
reach SR367bn, or
15% of GDP - the largest ever Saudi deficit, albeit below our
forecast of 16.8%.
The lower-than-expected 2015 deficit mainly reflects measures to
contain
spending introduced during the year - including greater scrutiny
of capex.
Overspend was the lowest since 1999, with actual spending
exceeding the budgeted
level by 13.4% (compared with a 10-year average of 24%). Without
the one-off
cost of royal decrees after the accession of King Salman and
additional military
and security spending (likely due to the war in Yemen), spending
would have been
almost on budget.
The 2016 budget for the first time includes an unallocated
contingency reserve
worth 22% of budgeted spending to cover unforeseen expenditure.
We assume that,
without a significant rebound in oil prices, this will not be
fully drawn down,
making a further reduction in the gap between budgeted and
actual spending
plausible. It is unclear whether heightened tension with Iran
will increase
security costs.
Concrete deficit financing plans were not in the budget, but
Fitch assumes these
will remain a combination of drawing down government assets held
at the central
bank and debt issuance, potentially including international
issuance. Net
foreign assets held by the central bank fell by USD96bn over the
first 11 months
of 2015.
The fiscal policy response to lower oil prices and evolution of
fiscal and
external buffers are key to resolving the Negative Outlook on
Saudi Arabia's
'AA' sovereign rating.
Contact:
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1623
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9910
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel:
+44 203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
