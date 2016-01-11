(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EU Asset Quality Update: Five Largest EU Countries here LONDON/WARSAW, January 11 (Fitch) EU banks are showing broadly improving asset-quality metrics, albeit with continuing divergence between the northern and southern banks, says Fitch Ratings in a report published today. The improvement primarily stems from a reduction in legacy non-performing loans at some of the EU's largest banks. While new impaired loans are still outpacing recoveries and loan quality improvement in some EU countries, most notably in Italy, the pace of deterioration is at least starting to slow even in the worst performing sectors. Fitch expects asset quality for northern European banks to remain better than those for southern European banks for some time. Stronger, more stable economies and economic prospects are the main reason for this. Italian banks have the worst aggregated asset quality ratios among banks in the five largest EU countries and metrics continue to deteriorate. Spanish banks will remain burdened by substantial legacy problem real estate loans and foreclosed assets despite improving economic prospects. Reduction in German and UK problem loan stock has been supported by institutional investor appetite for purchasing problem loan collateral, particularly real estate. However, several large German banks are still suffering from their pre-crisis build-up of exposure to the global shipping sector, where some segments are taking a long time to recover. EU banks' stubbornly high impaired loan stock is partly due to various cultural and legal incentives that favour retaining loans on banks' books, working through cyclical challenges with their customers rather than seizing collateral and writing off loans more swiftly. The very slow court processes for dealing with creditor claims in France and Italy also mean that problem loans can take a long time to move off the lenders' books. Only Spanish banks among EU institutions hold significant foreclosed assets. The quality of published asset quality data for EU banks continues to present challenges. Regulators are trying to remedy this, including the European Banking Authority which is harmonising definitions and providing an increasingly comprehensive data set in its transparency exercises, but faces a mammoth task, with strong resistance from banks. The full report ' EU Asset Quality Update: Five Largest EU Countries' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Bridget Gandy Managing Director Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Michal Bryks Director +48 22 338 6293 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.