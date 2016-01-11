(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EU Asset Quality Update: Five
Largest EU
Countries
here
LONDON/WARSAW, January 11 (Fitch) EU banks are showing broadly
improving
asset-quality metrics, albeit with continuing divergence between
the northern
and southern banks, says Fitch Ratings in a report published
today. The
improvement primarily stems from a reduction in legacy
non-performing loans at
some of the EU's largest banks. While new impaired loans are
still outpacing
recoveries and loan quality improvement in some EU countries,
most notably in
Italy, the pace of deterioration is at least starting to slow
even in the worst
performing sectors.
Fitch expects asset quality for northern European banks to
remain better than
those for southern European banks for some time. Stronger, more
stable economies
and economic prospects are the main reason for this. Italian
banks have the
worst aggregated asset quality ratios among banks in the five
largest EU
countries and metrics continue to deteriorate. Spanish banks
will remain
burdened by substantial legacy problem real estate loans and
foreclosed assets
despite improving economic prospects.
Reduction in German and UK problem loan stock has been supported
by
institutional investor appetite for purchasing problem loan
collateral,
particularly real estate. However, several large German banks
are still
suffering from their pre-crisis build-up of exposure to the
global shipping
sector, where some segments are taking a long time to recover.
EU banks' stubbornly high impaired loan stock is partly due to
various cultural
and legal incentives that favour retaining loans on banks'
books, working
through cyclical challenges with their customers rather than
seizing collateral
and writing off loans more swiftly. The very slow court
processes for dealing
with creditor claims in France and Italy also mean that problem
loans can take a
long time to move off the lenders' books. Only Spanish banks
among EU
institutions hold significant foreclosed assets.
The quality of published asset quality data for EU banks
continues to present
challenges. Regulators are trying to remedy this, including the
European Banking
Authority which is harmonising definitions and providing an
increasingly
comprehensive data set in its transparency exercises, but faces
a mammoth task,
with strong resistance from banks.
The full report ' EU Asset Quality Update: Five Largest EU
Countries' is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
