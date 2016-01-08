(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Malaysian
Reinsurance Berhad's (Malaysian Re) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at
'A' with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects Malaysian Re's solid
capitalisation to withstand
adverse shocks, stable financial fundamentals and strong market
franchise in
Malaysia. The rating also takes into account its smaller
absolute market size
and limited geographical diversification compared with global
peers, as well as
potential catastrophe exposure in its foreign business portfolio
amid intense
market competition.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Malaysian
Re will improve
its financial performance, driven by management's strong focus
on bottom-line
profitability.
Malaysian Re's capitalisation measured by regulatory risk-based
capital (RBC)
ratio remained well above the regulatory minimum of 130% at
end-September 2015.
This is primarily driven by its good capital management
practices and surplus
growth over the years. Its investment mix remained prudent and
liquid, as cash
and deposits and fixed-income securities represented more than
80% of its
invested assets at end-September 2015. Malaysian Re's exposure
to risky assets
such as equity securities is limited and we do not expect its
investment
strategy to deviate significantly in the near term.
The company's operating performance measured by combined ratio
deteriorated to
116% at end-September 2015 from 94% at end-March 2015 (end of
FY15) due to
higher net claims incurred. This mainly arose from a few large
losses in both
its domestic and overseas business during the year, including
the Tianjin port
explosion in August 2015. Since then, the reinsurer has reviewed
its
underwriting guidelines and adopted a more selective business
approach. It plans
to further reduce its exposure in catastrophe-prone regions and
restructure its
retrocession programme to lower net retained losses. Fitch will
continue to
monitor Malaysian Re's underwriting performance cautiously, in
view of its
volatile overseas business portfolio.
Malaysian Re maintained its pole market position in Malaysia
with a market share
of more than 50% by reinsurance accepted premiums in 2014. Fitch
expects its
market leadership to continue, underpinned by its strong
branding and continuous
support from local cedants. The reinsurer also actively
participates in various
local industry initiatives regularly to strengthen its business
relationships
with cedants.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a weakening of its
market franchise,
significant decline in capitalisation with the regulatory RBC
ratio falling
below 180% persistently and deterioration in operating
performance with the
combined ratio increasing to above 105% for an extended period.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term. Nevertheless, key
rating triggers for
an upgrade include significant sustained improvement in the
reinsurer's credit
profile, with the combined ratio falling consistently below 94%,
and the
regulatory RBC ratio remaining above 220%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Thomas Ng
Analyst
+65 6796 7224
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=997611
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.