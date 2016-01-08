(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn
the ratings of
seven primary savings banks that merged with other members of
the
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (SFG, Germany's savings bank banking
group,
A+/Stable/F1+) in January 2016.
Fitch rates 354 members of SFG (out of a total of 409 as of 5
January 2016) on
the basis of a group rating based on mutual support. A group of
50 savings banks
in Hessen and Thuringia are rated separately as part of
S-Finanzgruppe
Hessen-Thueringen (A+/Stable/F1+) on the basis of mutual support
within that
group in addition to support within SFG.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings were withdrawn because the seven savings banks no
longer exist as
separate entities following their merger into other member banks
of SFG. As a
result Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage of these
issuers].
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable
The list of banks whose Long- and Short-term IDRs at 'A+' with
Stable Outlook
and 'F1+' respectively were withdrawn are as follows:
Kreissparkasse Altenkirchen
Sparkasse Gronau
Stadtsparkasse Freudenberg
Sparkasse Dinslaken-Voerde-Huenxe
Stadtparkasse Werne
Stadtsparkasse Hameln
Sparkasse Stockach
In addition, Fitch has corrected a rating action originally
taken on 20 January
2015, when we affirmed Kreissparkasse Wesermuende-Hadeln's IDRs
at 'A+'/Stable
and 'F1+ and withdrew the ratings as a result of its merger with
Sparkasse
Bremerhaven into Weser-Elbe Sparkasse. However, the surviving
entity is
Kreissparkasse Wesermuende-Hadeln, which was subsequently
renamed Weser-Elbe
Sparkasse. We therefore correct this rating action as of 20
January 2015 as
follows:
Weser-Elbe Sparkasse: IDRs affirmed at 'A+'/Stable and 'F1+'
Sparkasse Bremerhaven: IDRs affirmed at 'A+'/Stable and 'F1+'
and withdrawn as a
result of its merger with Weser-Elbe Sparkasse
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Schneider
Director
+49 69 768076 242
Fitch Ratings Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Christian Schindler
Associate Director
+44 203530 1323
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Senior Director
+44 203530 1075
Date of relevant rating committee: 20 January 2015
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
