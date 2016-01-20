(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Taiwanese Banks here TAIPEI, January 19 (Fitch) Taiwanese banks face increasing risks of asset-quality deterioration amid economic headwinds, mostly from a China slowdown, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. The overall sector outlook, however, remains stable, on a generally sound monetary environment and ample system liquidity. Taiwan has only limited vulnerability to currency and liquidity risks arising from tightening monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve or sustained weak commodity prices. Banks' asset quality is most susceptible to a sharp housing-price correction and economic slowdown in Taiwan and China. That said, the pick-up in credit costs from a cyclical trough would be manageable because banks have reduced their industrial concentration, particularly in the more volatile technology sector, and because prudential regulations have helped limit exposure to mortgages and mainland China, which has contained systemic risk. Risk buffers have continued to expand to sufficiently withstand near-term asset quality challenges. This is despite Fitch's expectation that sector return on assets will decrease to 0.5%-0.6%, mainly on normalising credit costs, while interest margin and fee income from wealth management will remain largely stable. We expect stiff competition to raise banks' risk appetite, such as through the pursuit of aggressive offshore expansion, which is a key risk to the ratings of Taiwanese banks. Contact: Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Road Taipei Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM Associate Director +886 2 8175 7605 Cherry Huang, CFA Director +886 2 8175 7603 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.