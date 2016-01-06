(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
simultaneously
withdrawn Finland-based OP Financial Group's (OP) and its
subsidiary Pohjola
Bank's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' and
Short-term IDRs at
'F1'. OP's Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed and withdrawn
at 'a+'. Fitch
has withdrawn the ratings for commercial reasons. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
OP's ratings reflect the bank's sound asset quality, prudent
risk management,
strong and resilient profitability, improved capitalisation and
good funding and
liquidity.
Asset quality is sound and we do not expect it to deteriorate in
the medium
term, despite muted Finnish economic growth projections. Our
assessment reflects
OP's low risk appetite and good risk control, which together
with management's
strong strategic and execution powers are key rating strengths
for the group.
Conversely, OP's franchise in banking, insurance and wealth
management is fairly
strong but as it is solely domestic, our assessment of the
company's profile is
a rating weakness for the group.
Low-risk mortgage loans represent around two-thirds of total
lending, and
benefit from conservative loan-to-value ratios and a strong
amortisation
culture. Finland has not experienced a strong house price
increase in recent
years. The export-reliant corporate loan portfolio represents a
larger risk,
especially since Russia is a significant export market for
Finnish companies,
but Fitch expects any loan impairment charges to be manageable.
The group has a prudent risk management framework and individual
member banks
are subject to strict central control. The group is exposed to
moderate
investment risk in the insurance divisions, although the
portfolios have been
materially de-risked in recent years, a process that Fitch
believes will
continue.
Fitch expects OP to continue to benefit from strong and
resilient revenue
generation, driven by its leading domestic franchises in
banking, insurance and
wealth management. Its profitability has traditionally lagged
its Nordic peers,
and has not been a prime objective given its mutual status.
However, management
has placed more weight on it in recent years, including setting
ambitious
cost-cutting targets and focusing on cross-selling.
We have revised our assessment of OP's capitalisation upwards,
as this has
strengthened materially since the acquisition of the externally
held shares of
Pohjola Bank Plc. It has nearly been restored to prior levels
through profit
share issuance and internal capital generation, and we expect
this to continue.
At end-September 2015, the Fitch core capital ratio was 16.7%,
and OP reported a
common equity Tier 1 ratio of 18.6%, in line with its target of
18.0%.
The group's leverage is stronger than peers, with a tangible
equity/tangible
assets ratio of 6.3% at end-September 2015. However, the
absolute volume of
capital is relatively small compared with similarly rated peers,
which limits
the group's resilience to unforeseen events.
OP is less reliant on wholesale funding than its Nordic peers.
Fitch expects the
group to maintain funding market access and a large liquidity
buffer to mitigate
refinancing risk. It benefits from having to issue fairly small
amounts of debt
and provides diversification opportunities for eurozone
investors.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
OP and Pohjola Bank's Support Ratings of '5' and Support Rating
Floors of 'No
Floor' imply that despite the group's systemic importance, it is
likely that
senior creditors would be required to participate in losses, if
necessary,
instead of or ahead of the bank receiving sovereign support.
This is in line
with recently introduced legislative, regulatory and policy
initiatives
(including the implementation of the Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive).
Consequently, sovereign support, although possible, cannot be
relied upon in our
ratings.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Given the cross-support mechanism between Pohjola Bank and OP,
Pohjola Bank's
debt ratings are aligned with OP's. Fitch does not assign
Pohjola Bank a VR.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt (lower Tier 2) issued by Pohjola Bank is
notched down once
from OP's VR to reflect above-average loss severity of this type
of debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Not applicable
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Not applicable
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Not applicable
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Not applicable
The rating actions are as follows:
OP Financial Group
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable and withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' and withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+' and withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '5' and withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' and withdrawn
Pohjola Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable and withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' and withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '5' and withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' and withdrawn
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+' and withdrawn
Short-term senior debt: affirmed at 'F1' and withdrawn
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' and withdrawn
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A' and withdrawn
