PARIS/LONDON, January 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed State
Street Flexible
Asset Allocation Plus Fund's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating Under
Review. The fund
is managed by State Street Global Advisors (SSGA).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'Under Review' of the fund's rating follows a disappointing
year for the
fund in terms of performance relative to its objective and
peers, which calls
into question the ability of the proprietary MRI (market regime
indicator) to
navigate volatile market conditions such as those observed in
2015. The fund
returned -3.1% in 2015, underperforming its reference index of
(Euribor + 400
bps) and peer group category. This was primarily due to
difficulties in
adjusting risk exposure levels in 1H15 and over the last two
weeks of August.
This resulted in a one-year drawdown (most negative cumulative
return, peak to
trough) of -7.5%, which, in Fitch's view, is high for such a
medium risk
absolute return-oriented strategy. Over the three-year period to
end-December
2015, the fund was an average performer in its Lipper category
but lagged behind
its reference index. It does not have a longer track record
under the current
investment strategy.
Fitch expects to resolve the 'Under Review' status of the fund
after six months.
During this period, the agency will closely monitor the fund's
performance and
potential developments relating to portfolio construction. This
is to determine
whether the recent underperformance reflects a temporary setback
or a more
structural deterioration of the investment process' ability to
navigate through
the cycle and ultimately contain drawdown to deliver on its
absolute return
objective while improving performance relative to peers.
Structural difficulties in the fund's MRI to identify changes in
risk regimes or
in the fund's decision-making process to identify and
efficiently implement
asset allocation may result in a downgrade of the fund's
qualitative assessment
to 'Good' from 'Strong'. All else being equal, this would result
in the agency
downgrading the rating to 'Good' from 'Strong'.
FUND PRESENTATION
State Street Flexible Asset Allocation Plus Fund is a sub-fund
of SSGA
Luxembourg SICAV with EUR82m of assets at end-December 2015. The
fund is
long-only, and invests globally in all major asset classes. It
aims to
outperform Euribor 1-month by at least 4% over five years
(annualised), with
controlled volatility (not exceeding 12%), while minimising
drawdowns (maximum
drawdown of 10%) in volatile markets. It has been managed under
the current
investment approach since December 2012. Prior to May 2015, the
fund was a
France-domiciled SICAV.
INVESTMENT PROCESS
A key input in the portfolio construction is the MRI, a
proprietary macro
indicator developed in 2001. It systematically identifies
prevailing market
regimes and trends on the basis of investors' risk aversion
across multiple
markets and regions. In Fitch's view, the MRI approach fosters
efficiency and
discipline in the investment process.
Portfolio construction is highly disciplined and the
responsibility of the lead
portfolio manager. It follows a predefined asset allocation mix
corresponding to
the prevailing market environment, as defined by the MRI. The
assessment of
sub-asset classes and geographical regions drives tactical
positions, and the
final portfolio is implemented through direct holdings, funds,
ETFs and listed
derivatives, primarily futures.
RESOURCES
The fund is managed by a Paris-based team of four, led by
Frederic Dodard, with
19 years of experience and Head of EMEA Investment Solutions
Group at SSGA.
Gregory Taieb is the fund's lead portfolio manager. The team is
supported by a
well-staffed research team. SSGA's investment resources are
solid, including a
global trading desk and an investment risk team of 26.
The fund benefits from SSGA's operational and risk control
framework. The IT
environment is built around third-party systems, supporting
well-controlled,
efficient workflows.
FUND MANAGER
SSGA is the asset management arm of State Street Corporation
(AA-/Stable/F1+).
It is a global asset manager with EUR1.9trn in assets under
management at end of
September 2015, of which EUR2.2bn were in absolute
return/flexible strategies.
It employs more than 2,500 staff globally.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes, or in resources dedicated to the fund. A material
adverse deviation
from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating drivers could result
in a downgrade
of the rating. For example, this may be manifested in
significant structural
deterioration in the funds' performance or an excessive
deviation from risk
objectives. Key person risk is limited for this fund, but model
risk exists.
