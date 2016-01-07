(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based property
developer CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.'s (CIFI) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and its senior unsecured ratings at
'BB-'. The
Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The full list of rating actions
can be viewed at
the end of this commentary.
The ratings affirmation is supported mainly by the Chinese
homebuilder's healthy
contracted sales and EBITDA margin. Its increased participation
in JV projects
would not put signififcant pressure on cash flow, and the land
bank expansion in
2015 has raised leverage but remained below our negative
guideline.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Manageable JV Impact on Cash Flow: Fitch expects CIFI's
substantial increase in
JV projects in 2015 to have just a manageable impact on
operating cash flow,
although it may delay the contracted sales cash flow back to the
holding company
by a few months. CIFI largely adopted the JV strategy in 2015 to
reduce the
burden on land premium and gain land bank in Tier 1 and Tier 2
cities, and over
70% of the land acquired was via the JV model. CIFI actively
manages JV cash
flow; and will extract the excess cash from the JV to the
holding group company
when the JV projects break even and achieve a surplus. This
process may delay
the cash return for two to three months, but would not tie up
much cash over the
longer term.
Landbank Expansion Raising Leverage: CIFI's land bank expansion
in 2015 has
raised leverage (measured by net debt/adjusted Inventory) from
34% in 2014 to
44% in 1H15, and Fitch expects leverage to remain above 40% by
end-2015. We see
lower leverage in 2016 in light of the quality of land acquired
and that CIFI is
considering a slowdown in land acquisition, and we believe the
2015 expansion
will not constrain CIFI's rating in the long term. The company
acquired gross
floor area (GFA) of 1.8 million square metres on an attributable
basis in
January-November 2015, with total attributable land premium of
CNY11bn. Almost
all the land acquired was in Tier 1 and 2 cities, which explains
CIFI's use of
the JV structure in these projects - given the higher capital
outlay needed.
Higher Cash Requirement Boosts Debt: CIFI's total debt increased
by 70%, and was
around CNY23.5bn by end-2015. This is due partly to the high
land premium in
2015, and partly because CIFI maintained a higher cash level in
the holding
group company - from CNY7bn in 2014 to over CNY11bn by end-2015.
Fitch thinks
the increase in the holding company's total cash is essential
for CIFI's current
JV business model, and expects this to be sustained in order to
enhance
liquidity. We do not expect total debt to rise significantly in
2016 if the
company reduces its pace of land acquisition.
The attributable contracted sales/total debt ratio has dropped
from over 1x in
2014 to 0.8x by year-end 2015 due to the rise in debt. Fitch
believes this ratio
will recover from 2016 but remain below 1.0x. We think CIFI's
liquidity would
not be constrained in the next 12 months, as almost all new debt
is long term.
Healthy Contracted Sales and EBITDA: Total contracted sales in
January-November
2015 reached CNY25.3bn, representing 33% yoy growth, and
attributable contracted
sales consist of about 70% of total sales. The growth in
attributable contracted
sales is slower than the land bank expansion in 2015, and
dragged down the
turnover ratio (measured by attributable contracted sales/net
inventory) to
below 1.0x, although we expect this ratio to recover in 2016 if
land purchases
were to slow down. CIFI's EBITDA margin has remained healthy at
28%; we expect
the full-year 2015 margin to be around 30% and to remain above
25% in 2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- No aggressive land acquisition in 2016 and 2017. All future
land acquisitions
are assumed to be 100%-owned by CIFI in forecasts
- Average land costs to rise in the cost of goods and services
(COGS) due to
limited land supply and fierce competition for land in target
cities
- The company will diversify its land acquisition focus from
Tier 1 to Tier 2
cities starting from 2016
- Contracted sales growth in the mid-teens on an attributable
basis in 2016 and
2017
- Adjusted EBITDA margin to remain around 25% in 2016 and 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Attributable contracted sales/total debt sustained below 0.8x
- Major decrease in attributable contracted sales scale from
2015, or the ratio
of attributable contracted sales/net inventory falling below 1x
on a sustained
basis
- EBITDA margin declining to 15% or lower
- Net debt/adjusted net inventory rising towards 45% on a
sustained basis.
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- Annual contracted sales rising above CNY30bn on an
attributable basis, with a
healthy financial profile and current product mix
- Maintaining high cash flow turnover despite the JV business
model, and
attributable contracted sales to total debt sustained at over
1.2x
- EBITDA margin over 20% on a sustained basis
- Leverage measured by net debt/adjusted inventory sustained
below 35%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured ratings affirmed at 'BB-'
USD500m 12.25% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'BB-'
USD400m 8.875% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'BB-'
USD400m 7.75% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at 'BB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jenny Wenjun Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Associate Director
+ 852 2263 9918
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
