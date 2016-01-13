(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its latest
European Leveraged
Finance Highlight that UK care homes exposed to local
authorities' funding are
under pressure though the outlook for each credit can vary.
Since 2011, the UK's leveraged care home sector has suffered
from a real-term
reduction in local authorities' fee rates. Operators' resilience
varies
according to their position on the acuity care spectrum. Care
homes at the
higher end of the dependency spectrum such as Voyage (B/Stable),
with a larger
share of disability care, are relatively resistant to the
funding cuts of local
authorities. Care homes more at risk will be those catering for
residents with
less complex needs such as Elli (Four Seasons Health Care,
'CCC') and Care UK.
The introduction of a National Living Wage from April 2016 adds
uncertainty and
risk to the sector. If the current trend of care homes closures
persists,
significant capacity constraints will develop and local
authorities may be
forced to find extra resources.
UK care homes operators funded by local authorities contrast
with those funded
by NHS, which so far are protected from a cut in fees and
benefit from a
positive momentum driven by an ongoing trend of outsourcing by
NHS. Acadia
Healthcare's latest acquisition of Priory Group at an EBITDA
multiple of around
11.8x (LTM September 2015 EBITDA) is evidence of market
differentiation based on
fee sources.
Fitch's European Leveraged Finance Highlight series analyses
trends in the high
yield and leveraged finance markets and the factors to watch in
the near term.
The comment is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
the link above.
Contacts:
Victoria Ghannage
Associate Director
Leveraged Finance
+442035301190
Edward Eyerman
Managing Director
Leveraged Finance
+442035301359
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
