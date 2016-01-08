(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/PARIS/LONDON, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed UBS AG's
(UBS, A/Positive/F1) CHF9.3bn equivalent outstanding mortgage
covered bonds at
'AAA' with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on UBS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A', an
unchanged IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap of 3
(moderate high
risk) and the 86% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis, which provides more protection than the 'AAA'
breakeven AP of 87%. The
Stable Outlook on the covered bonds rating is underpinned by the
Positive
Outlook on UBS.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 87% corresponds to a breakeven
over-collateralisation
(OC) of 14.9%. The main breakeven OC component is an asset
disposal loss of
10.7%, reflecting the programme`s sensitivity to deferred cash
flows after the
interest reset dates. This leads to an increased need for forced
asset sales in
a stressed market environment and for sharp discounts to ensure
timely payment
in this scenario as the weighted average life (WAL) of the
assets exceeds that
of the covered bonds.
Also driving the breakeven OC is a 'AAA' credit loss of 4.2%,
reflecting a
weighted average (WA) default rate of 21.4% and an 81.3% WA
recovery rate for
the cover pool. The third driver of the breakeven OC is the cash
flow valuation
component (3.4%), primarily due to the differences between the
stressed present
values of the programme's assets and liabilities. This is a
result of the 8.5
years difference between the modelled WA life of the cover
assets and the
covered bonds on the fully hedged portfolio. Cash flows were
modelled on an
assumed annual prepayment rate of 3% in the worst case scenario.
As announced, UBS bought back 1.6bn of its USD-denominated
covered bonds in
December. After this buy-back, the outstanding mortgage covered
bonds of
CHF9.3bn were secured by a cover pool of CHF13.4bn of
residential mortgages
secured on 31,977 Swiss properties.
All of the issued covered bonds are fixed-rate and denominated
in foreign
currencies (81% in euros, 18% in US dollar and 1% in Norwegian
krone). The
guarantor hedges interest rate and foreign exchange risks
between the cover
assets and the covered bonds. UBS acts as swap provider, subject
to
collateralisation and best-effort replacement triggers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) UBS's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is downgraded by
three or more
notches to 'BBB' or below; or (ii) the sum of notches
represented by the IDR
uplift and the Discontinuity Cap is reduced by three or more
notches; or (iii)
the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch considers in its analysis
increases above
the 'AAA' breakeven level of 87%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit
update report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jan Seemann, CFA
Director
+49 (0)69 768076 112
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Mathias Pleissner
Director
+49 (0)69 768076 133
Committee Chairperson
Helene Heberlein
Managing Director
+33 (0)1 44 29 91 40
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
