(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded KBC
Verzekeringen's and
KBC Group Re's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to 'A'
from 'A-'. Fitch
has affirmed KBC Verzekeringen's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-'.
The Outlooks on the IDR and IFS ratings are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects KBC Group's (IDR: A-/Stable) repayment of
EUR2bn hybrid
capital plus penalty to the Flemish Region. KBC Verzekeringen's
IFS rating is
now one notch higher than its IDR, in line with our standard
notching.
On 11 December 2015, KBC Group announced that it would repay the
full
outstanding tranche of state aid received in 2009 from the
Flemish regional
government. The repayment took place on 28 December 2015. KBC
Verzekeringen's
IFS rating and IDR were previously aligned because part of KBC
Group's capital
was in the form of hybrid capital provided by the Flemish
region.
KBC Verzekeringen and KBC Group Re's ratings continue to reflect
their core
strategic importance within KBC Group, given the group's
integrated
bancassurance business model. Both companies rely on their
parent for their
roles, business positions and strategic direction.
KBC Group's 'A-' IDR acts as a cap on KBC Verzekeringen's IDR.
The standalone
IFS rating of KBC Verzekeringen is two notches higher at 'A+'.
The rating does
not take into account the cap represented by the lower IDR of
the parent company
but factors in the benefits derived by KBC Verzekeringen from
being part of KBC
Group, specifically regarding integrated capital management, the
alignment of
strategy and distribution.
The rating reflects KBC Verzekeringen's important business
position in Belgium
where it is the third-largest insurer. It is also underpinned by
KBC
Verzekeringen's strong profitability and capitalisation. The
company's reported
combined ratio was a strong 89% at 9M15. Its consolidated
regulatory solvency II
ratio is also very strong (end-September 2015: 242%), and in
particular, its
Fitch Prism FBM score on 2014 data was 'Extremely Strong'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in KBC Group's ratings are likely to result in
similar changes to
KBC Verzekeringen's ratings. In addition, if, in Fitch's view,
KBC Insurance
were to become less strategically important to KBC Group this
would likely
result in a downgrade.
KBC Group Re relies on KBC Verzekeringen for its role as a
captive reinsurer,
business position, strategic direction and asset management
expertise. Any
changes to its parent's ratings are likely to have a
corresponding impact on KBC
Group Re's ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
_id=997696
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.