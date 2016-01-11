(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Longfor
Properties Co.
Ltd. (Longfor) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BBB-'. The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also assigned Longfor a foreign-currency
senior unsecured
rating of 'BBB-' and its outstanding senior unsecured notes
'BBB-' ratings. A
full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this
commentary.
China-based Longfor's ratings are supported by its established
homebuilding
operations, which have been generating healthy cash flow that
the company used
to support the expansion of its investment property (IP)
business. The IP
business likely generated around CNY1.5bn in rental revenue in
2015
(2014:CNY876m).
Longfor has maintained healthy leverage despite the high capex
needed for the IP
business because its rental income increased by three-fold and
contracted sales
for its homebuilding business expanded by 33% between 2015 and
2012. Fitch
expects the expansion of the IP business to drive leverage to
close to 40% in
2016 from the 30% we estimate for 2015. Longfor's ratings are
constrained by the
small scale of its IP business.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Established, Diversified Homebuilder: Longfor has built a
defensive homebuilding
business with good geographical diversification covering over 20
Tier 1 and 2
cities in China. In 1H15, around 32.5% of its 31 million sqm
land bank was in
western China, where Longfor is a leading player with a strong
brand name in key
cities such as Chongqing and Chengdu. Longfor's expansion
outside western China
has reduced contracted sales from the region to 34.3% of the
total in 2014
compared with 41% in 2013.
Healthy Financials: We expect Longfor's business profile to
continue
strengthening, with contracted sales of CNY54.5bn in 2015
compared with CNY49bn
in 2014, and its recurring rental revenue growing 71% to
CNY1.5bn in 2015. Its
leverage - as measured by net debt to adjusted inventory
(including IP valued at
higher of cost or 5% yield) - is also likely to remain healthy,
falling to 29.9%
in 2015 from 32.4% in 2014, while its total contracted sales to
total debt
should remain at around 1x in 2015.
Positive Homebuilding Cash Flow: Fitch expects Longfor to
continue to generate
positive cash flow from operations (CFO) in 2015, following
total CFO of
CNY36.9bn between 2012 and 2014. The continued generation of
positive CFO will
support its gradual expansion in its homebuilding and IP
businesses. Longfor
typically adds two to three new malls for its IP business.
Quality IP Portfolio: Urban retail malls in prime locations in
Chongqing,
Chengdu, Beijing and Hangzhou made up 84% of Longfor's IP
portfolio, with the
remaining comprising community malls that are part of its large
residential
projects. The gross floor area (GFA) of Longfor's retail malls
increased by CAGR
of 44% to 1.2 million sqm by 1H15 from 2011 and we expect this
to increase by
another 108% to 2.5 million sqm by 2017. Longfor has maintained
a high occupancy
rate of over 95% for past four years in spite of the expansion,
and we assume
Longfor will maintain a 93% occupancy rate for our 2015-2018
forecasts.
Rental Performance to Stay Healthy: Fitch expects Longfor's
rental yield, as
measured by rental revenue-to-completed IP at valuation, to
trend above 5% from
2015 because more malls will contribute revenue from a full year
of operations
and the drag caused by mall launches will reduce as the scale of
the portfolio
expands. The fast pace of Longfor's IP expansion has resulted in
its rental
yield for 2014 falling to 3.4% from a high of 4.85% in 2011,
putting it behind
other Chinese investment property companies that generate yields
of around 5%.
Longfor's rental rates perform better when the newly opened
malls are stripped
out - rental revenue posted a CAGR of 14.8% between 2011 and
1H15 for malls that
have been in operation since 2011. This growth is largely driven
by rental rates
increase.
Access to Low Cost Funding: Longfor has access to diversified
funding sources
and has strong access to both domestic and offshore bonds and
banks markets. Its
interest costs fell to around 6% annualised in 1H15 from 6.7% in
2012 after the
company refinanced its offshore debt, which also extended the
offshore debt's
average maturity. Fitch expects Longfor's interest costs to
decline as
lower-cost domestic bond financing is now available for
homebuilders.
Management's focus on maintaining both ample liquidity and ready
access to
various funding channels further supports its ratings.
IP Expansion, Small Scale Constrains Ratings: Longfor's rental
revenue for 2015,
which we estimate to be close to CNY1.5bn, is still insufficient
to cover its
cash investments in investment properties of over CNY3bn. This
is however an
improvement from 2014 where its rental income was CNY876m and
its cash
investments in investment properties was CNY3.8bn. Its IP
business contributed
to less than 15% of its total EBITDA, leaving the company
reliant on its
homebuilding operation to support its IP expansion. Furthermore,
the company has
been generating negative free cash flow indicating its operating
cash flow is
not yet able to keep pace with the rapid IP expansion.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Investment property income reaches CNY2bn in 2017
- Contracted sales by GFA to decrease by 0%-5% over 2016-2018;
- Average selling price for contracted sales increase by 15% for
2016-2018;
- EBITDA margin of around 23%-25% in 2016-2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory (investment property valued at
higher of cost or
5% yield) sustained above 40%
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained below 1.0x
- EBITDA margin sustained below 22%
- Sustained weakening of cash flow from operations
Positive: Positive rating action is unlikely until the company's
investment
property operation stabilises at a larger scale and generates
substantially
higher recurring income.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Longfor Properties Co. Ltd.
- Long-Term IDR assigned at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Senior unsecured rating assigned at 'BBB-'
- Rating on CNY2bn 6.750% senior unsecured notes due 2018
assigned at 'BBB-'
- Rating on USD400m 6.875% senior unsecured notes due 2019
assigned at 'BBB-'
- Rating on USD500m 6.750% senior unsecured notes due 2023
assigned at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+852 2263 9967
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
