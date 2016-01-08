(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Luxembourg's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AAA'. The Outlooks
are Stable. The issue ratings on Luxembourg's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Luxembourg's 'AAA' IDRs reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Luxembourg is a small, very wealthy economy, with a high degree
of trade
openness relative to its peers. It has strong stable
institutions, which
contribute to its high World Bank governance scores.
Public finances are a key rating strength, with a five-year
average general
government surplus of 0.6% of GDP, and a low gross general
government debt/GDP
ratio of 23.4% at end-2015. The government is implementing a
mild fiscal
consolidation strategy in 2015-2019 to offset the structural
loss of e-VAT
revenues arising from a change the EU law governing tax receipts
from internet
sales (worth 2.3% of GDP in 2014).
Initial estimates for the consolidation effort have been revised
down from a
cumulative 1.7% of GDP by 2018 in the 2015 budget, to 1.4% of
GDP by 2019 in the
2016 budget, primarily due to a re-estimation of the impact of
the 2pp VAT rate
increase measure in January 2015. The consolidation effort for
2015 has hence
decreased to 0.7% of GDP in the 2016 budget from 1.0% of GDP in
the initial
budget, with the VAT increase making up roughly half of the
impact. Fitch does
not expect any significant new measures to be announced for
2016. Despite this
slippage, we estimate the 2015 general government surplus at
0.4% of GDP due to
lower expenditure from postponements in investment projects and
moderated public
wages.
Rising pension costs from Luxembourg's ageing population pose a
risk to public
finance sustainability in the Grand Duchy in the long term.
Despite pension
reforms enacted in 2013, the projected fiscal costs of ageing
remain some of the
highest in the EU. Fitch considers it unlikely that significant
reforms will be
passed before the 2018 elections.
Real GDP growth in Luxembourg has been dynamic, with a five-year
average of
2.6%, outperforming 'AAA' and eurozone peers. 1Q (-0.3%qoq) and
2Q (-0.9%qoq)
growth figures in 2015 indicated a technical recession, but the
effect of the
VAT increase measure and other robust short-term indicators
suggest that the
growth figures could be revised up. Fitch forecasts 2015 growth
to be 3.1%,
accelerating to 3.3% in 2016. Inflation was 0% in 2015 and has
been driven by
declining oil prices in 2015, more than off-setting the effect
of VAT increase
on prices.
Luxembourg's external position is a key rating strength, with
more than two
decades of large current account surpluses, driven by a large
surplus in net
services. However, this has been gradually declining, from 12.0%
of GDP in 2004
to 4.2% of GDP in 2015. The persistent current account surplus
has led to a
significant growth in the net international investment position
of 37% of GDP.
Luxembourg also has a large net external creditor position of
1997% of GDP,
which is mainly due to the international banks, investment funds
and
multi-national corporations.
Luxembourg's financial sector is large, with total assets of 70x
GDP, and
accounts for roughly 27% of Luxembourg's GDP and 12% of
employment. The sector
is dominated by internationally-oriented banks and investment
funds that make
the small open economy vulnerable to shocks from international
financial
markets. The investment funds industry proved resilient through
the market
volatility in 3Q15, recording positive net capital inflows
despite some
valuation losses. Domestic banks' exposure to the international
banks is limited
to their use of interbank funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that downside
risks to the rating
are currently moderate. However, the main factor that could
result in negative
rating action is:
- A severe sudden contraction of financial sector activity in
Luxembourg could
have adverse consequences for the real economy, negatively
impacting
Luxembourg's labour market conditions and public finances.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes there will not be a large-scale migration of
operations out of
Luxembourg by Luxembourg-based multi-national corporations
arising from the
impact of the Base Erosion Profit-Sharing (BEPS) measures being
adopted into EU
law.
Fitch assumes that the government will adopt new structural
reforms to offset
the projected increase in pension costs arising from
Luxembourg's ageing
population problem. Failure to introduce timely reforms could
result in the
sovereign's rating gradually coming under pressure over the next
decade.
Fitch assumes that the sovereign will not extend support to the
internationally-oriented financial institutions, even in the
event of a systemic
shock to the wider financial sector.
